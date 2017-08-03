Duggar Family News: Derick Dillard Attacks LGBT Community In A New Tweet, Says Transgender Is A ‘Myth’

The Duggar family is under fire once again for their anti-gay beliefs. Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, took a shot at the LGBT community with a new anti-transgender tweet.

In his tweet, Derick blatantly slammed TLC for producing I Am Jazz, a reality show that follows the life of 16-year-old transgender girl Jazz Jennings. Derick pointed out that it is contradictory for TLC to brand I Am Jazz as a reality show when being a transgender, for him, is “a non-reality.”

What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth.

Furthermore, Derick brazenly preached in his tweet that only God has the power to create the male and female sexes. According to the missionary, people don’t have the right to choose their gender.

Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.

Derick’s controversial post has been met with hundreds of comments from irked netizens. Many critics dissed Derick for “biting the hand that feeds him.” It is worth noting that TLC is the same network that propelled the Duggar family into fame with their long-running reality show, 19 Kids and Counting. Derick even appears on its spinoff, Counting On, with his wife Jill and her sisters. However, Derick’s staunch Christian beliefs apparently trump whatever loyalty he has for his network.

Very hypocritical of your family to profit from a network which airs content against your beliefs. Don't like it? Don't associate with it. — Sarah Kossits (@skossits) August 3, 2017

Others even brought up the old Josh Duggar scandal which the family has been trying so hard to move on from. In 2015, the eldest Duggar sibling faced charges–and later on admitted–that he has molested young girls including his sisters as a teenager. Josh also confessed to having cheated on his wife Anna. Critics reminded Derick not to be quick to judge when their own “godly” reality show can also be called an oxymoron.

“Haha, just like the ‘reality’ show about Godly people who molest their sisters and cheat on their wives. Oh wait,” a netizen replied to Derick’s tweet.

I Am Jazz fans were also quick to defend Jazz Jennings. They expressed their disgust over how Derick is a grown man but he’s clearly “picking on a teenager.” They also pointed out that real Christians should show love, not hate.

Derick responded to a comment and stated that he has nothing against Jazz. However, the Counting On star still insisted on using the pronoun “him” and refused to acknowledge the teenager as a female.

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issues with the words and definitions being propagated here.

There is no word yet as to how Jazz Jennings and TLC have reacted to Derick’s post. Counting On is slated to return with a new season in September.

