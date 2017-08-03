Robert Pattinson recently opened up about his earlier desire to play the role of Christian Grey in the movie adaptation of E. L. James’ erotic novel series. The Twilight actor talked about his naughty conversation with the author of the book. If he wanted to play the role of a billionaire businessman who enjoys sex with bizarre tools, then why did the Universal Studios hired Jamie Dornan?

Robert recently admitted his inclination towards the characters written by James. Robert, who previously dated his co-star Kristen Stewart and is currently engaged with FKA Twigs, talked about one drunken night with the Fifty Shades author and revealed how he demanded to know her weird sexual fantasies, reported The Sun.

During his recent interview with The Sunday Mirror, Robert recalled that he had met E. L. James in Chateau Marmont. The star further added that at that time, he was a little drunk and he literally forced her to open up about her own sexual fantasies.

“I was a little bit drunk and I literally kept forcing her to tell me every one of her fantasies and it was fun.” “I was absolutely terrified.”

As fans know, the role of Christian Grey eventually went to Jamie Dornan. The 31-year-old Robert said he is glad that he was not considered for the role by the creative time behind the project as he could not have justified with the character because of all the physical requirements.

“I will go to the gym sometimes. I will have one week on and three months off. I will genuinely try and not go when other people are there,” he added.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Robert opened up about his x-rated desires. Earlier this month, he talked about the porn magazines. It was reported that Kristen’s ex-boyfriend was eventually expelled from the $18,000-a-year Tower House School in London when his pals revealed to the teachers about his collection of porn magazines.

“It was when porn used to have VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it — and he’s pulling all these things out. I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people looking at me disgusted.”

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart recently talked about her true feelings for Robert Pattinson. During her recent conversation for Harpers Bazaar UK, she revealed that she was in deeply in love with every person she ever got involved with. She further noted that she is still open to date man.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality.”

Hollywood Life reported that a source revealed to them that Robert is extremely happy after he got to know that Kristen once loved him deeply. According to the outlet, the star allegedly used to think that she did not love him and faked her time with him but after her recent interview, the actor has found peace with his own past.

“Rob’s over it now. He’s not wondering or worried about that anymore. He really isn’t in touch with Kristen.”

[Featured Image by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images]