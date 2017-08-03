Kendall Jenner Finally Gets Peace Of Mind After Gaining Permanent Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kendall Jenner can now sleep in peace. After receiving insane love letters and threatening messages from 62-year-old Thomas Hummel, the 21-year-old reality TV royalty managed to gain a permanent restraining order against her stalker on Wednesday.

While Kendall did not appear in court for the judge’s decision, her lawyer, Shawn Holley, announced on Wednesday that the permanent restraining order had been granted to the Victoria’s Secret model. According to Holley, Kendall’s head of security presented a declaration outlining Hummel’s correspondence with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, which the judge considered sufficient to grant the 21-year-old with the protection order, as stated in a TMZ report.

As a result of the restraining order, Thomas Hummel is now forbidden from engaging in any form of contact with the reality TV star for the next three years. Hummel’s rights to own firearms are also suspended during this period. Finally, the stalker is also required to stay at least 100 yards away from the 21-year-old.

Over the past few months, Kendall Jenner has suffered after receiving dozens of letters from the 62-year-old stalker. According to the reality TV star, she experienced great emotional distress as a result of the experience, as stated by a report from the Daily Mail.

Thomas Hummel began sending letters to the Victoria’s Secret model back in February. At first, the correspondence was simply creepy, with the 62-year-old confessing his love and even proposing marriage to the reality TV star. When confronted by Kendall’s security team back in March, however, Hummel began to take an entirely different, far darker approach.

Sending letters on an almost daily basis, Hummel accused Kendall of being an “internet w**** who is “cackling through life.” He also wrote that the 21-year-old model’s behavior is “puerile and self-centered.”

Moreover, Hummel also accused Kris Jenner of paying rapper A$AP Rocky to sleep with Kendall. The 62-year-old stalker further alleged that the KUWTK star was a victim of sexual abuse, which was orchestrated by her mother when she was younger.

Even more disturbing was Hummel’s belief that Kendall fell in love with him when they met at Costco back in 1998 and at the post office in 2008. Considering Kendall’s age, Hummel was suggesting that Kendall was 2 years old when she fell in love with him.

Fortunately for the reality TV royalty, she would not have to deal with the abuse from Hummel anymore. With a permanent restraining order being granted by the courts, Kendall Jenner could now rest with the assurance that her stalker would not be able to contact her again.

Kendall Jenner stars in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs on the E! cable network.

