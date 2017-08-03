‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of August 7: Victor Cuts Off Nick’s Money — Jack Targets Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of Monday, August 7, through Friday, August 11, reveal that both Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) are in for rude awakenings and it’s both down to men in their lives. Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) may have thrown a bomb into her relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) by pointing investor Benjamin Hochman (Ben Hermes) at Brash & Sassy as a possible investment. When the businessman goes too far, things could rebound on Phyllis.

Business makes strange bedfellows

Y&R spoilers show that something is still wrong with Victoria as she’s not making sound decisions. Perhaps there’s more medical follow-up needed. Victoria meets Benjamin, unaware that Phyllis told him that B&S needed investors. The duo meet for dinner, but then things take a strange turn because Vikki will be stunned when she wakes up in bed with a man she barely knows on Monday, August 7, say new soap spoilers from Soap Central. Things go from bad to worse when Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) spots Victoria on her walk of shame.

Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal that Hilary can’t wait to share with her buddy Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) that Victoria spent the night at the GCAC with Benjamin. Victoria has no idea how she wound up having sex with the guy and isn’t pleased. Jack thinks he hit pay dirt and plans to leverage this info to drive a wedge between Phyllis and Billy while also messing with Brash & Sassy. Billy confronts Benjamin about lurking near Vikki, and it’s a close call when the guy almost brings up Phyllis’ name.

Later in the week, Jack gets another partner in crime — will it be Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) trying to make up for stealing from his kids by landing a job at Jabot despite his qualms about Jack’s vendetta against B&S?

Victor targets Nick for revenge

According to new Y&R spoilers, Nick has to fire his financial adviser Dean (Terrell Clayton) once he realizes the guy is secretly on Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) payroll and is intentionally sabotaging Nick’s business development plan. Nick fires Dean, and then Victor retaliates by cutting off Nick’s access to the family fortune. Will Nick soon find out his trust fund has run dry? Victor also makes big changes at the Newman ranch now that he’s decided to cut certain family out of his life.

Will Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) find the locks changed on her home now that Victor knows she’s canoodling with Jack? By the end of the week, on August 11, Nick is determined to prove that he can stand on his own and doesn’t need his daddy’s big bucks. Also, next week, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) needs a favor from Neil Winters, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps She Knows. Does Ashley want Neil to let Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) have a role in the business to ease her depression?

Plus, next week on Y&R, viewers should expect more action on the blossoming romance between Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks), and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) gets another call from Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) looking for help. Crystal is a victim of the sex trafficking ring rumored to be run by Zack (Ryan Ashton) using his “dating” app.

