‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Grenades, Explosions, Car Crashes, And Negan Approaches Carl Grimes

The Walking Dead Season 8 is said to be action-packed and based on the latest set photos and observations from witnesses, that is an understatement. Expect grenades, fiery explosions, car crashes, and more. Also, look forward to Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) chilling words to Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs).

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up when the AMC series returns.

Ever since The Walking Dead Season 8 began filming, The Spoiling Dead Fans have been posting updates on Facebook. Along with casting information, who is seen on set, and educated predictions, the spoiler page has also shared set photos. Right now, TWD is filming the midseason finale and saying it is explosive is an understatement.

TSDF not only shared what has been going on during the midseason finale filming, but also shared some photos. So, what can fans expect? Throughout the season, there have been reports of massive explosions. There will be another one during the midseason finale. However, this one will be so huge and bright that it will light up the entire sky. From the video clip, it appears that it might happen at the mansion inside Hilltop Colony. However, that is just speculation and could be an incorrect guess.

Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Tara Chambler (Alanna Masterson), and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are involved in a small car crash. It is also speculated that Dwight (Austin Amelio) might have been there. However, Dwight’s presence was speculation and was not 100 percent confirmed.

Speaking of Michonne in The Walking Dead, when the Saviors charge into Alexandria, the community is ready for the attack. They come out with guns blazing. Also, Michonne will have an M-16 and grenades. It was also reported that in Season 8, a car will blow up near the gates at Alexandria.

As for Carl, he will be standing on the platform when Negan shows up. He speaks to Rick’s son and TSDF speculated that it is something along the lines of, “Your daddy isn’t here.” He is right, it doesn’t appear that Rick is around. However, Tobin (Jason Douglas) and Michonne are nearby. Carl climbs down from the platform at one point, then there is a lot of gunfire.

What do you think of these spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8? Are you looking forward to the show returning to AMC on October 22? To see all the photos plus a video of the massive explosions, head over to The Spoiling Dead Fans Facebook page.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]