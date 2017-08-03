Claude Taylor‏ @TrueFactsStated Twitter: Trump Human Trafficking Of Girls Via Russian Mob Will ‘Shock Public’

The Twitter account of Claude Taylor‏, found at the Twitter handle @TrueFactsStated, has grown to nearly 200,000 followers. Taylor is a veteran of three presidential campaigns, having served on the White House staff during the Clinton administration. Therefore, Claude’s tweets are being viewed by some politicos as having weight to them. Lately, Taylor has revealed what he alleges is President Donald Trump’s Trump Model Management firm’s reported wrongdoings, as reported by the Inquisitr. Whereas the Trump Model Management has been recently shuttered, as reported by People, the investigations into Trump’s modeling firm are just heating up, according to Claude.

Taylor’s source says that New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating Trump Model Management for human trafficking, and Claude’s latest “True Facts Stated” tweets claim that what Schneiderman is “uncovering will shock the public and prompt outcry.” Not only does Taylor allege that the Trump Model Management firm acted as an organization for procuring young women and girls from Russia, Claude claims his NYAG source links issues like money laundering, organized Russian crime and the Trump Model Management with some sort of overlap.

“For those who want me to focus solely on Russia-the NYAG human trafficking investigation into Trump Model Management-does also loop Russian Org Crime. It is alleged that Trump’s agency procured young women and girls through them. All the NYAG investigations, A-money laundering, B, Association with Russian Org Crime/Enterprise Corruption (RICO) and Trump Model Management have a good deal of overlap.”

RICO is The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

For the record, Taylor is the man who alleged that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had already filled out divorce papers and agreed on a settlement prior to the presidential election win, when Claude claimed the divorce was put on hold. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania’s spokesperson stated that she had never heard of Taylor, and called his divorce paper accusations “obviously…absolutely false.”

Taylor also alleged that Hope Hicks had an inappropriate relationship with Corey Lewandowski. The White House has not responded to that accusation from Claude in a readily findable statement.

According to Slate, the New York Attorney General has certain powers that go beyond presidential pardons, with the publication advising Schneiderman to cancel his summer vacation plans.

As seen via a Google search, Claude’s tweets have mentioned the “Real Donald Trump” Twitter account many times.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]