Miley Cyrus’ Marriage Lesson From Her Parents: ‘Nothing And No One Stays The Same’

Miley Cyrus’ marriage lesson from her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, has taught her that the only permanent thing in life is change and that sometimes, it is necessary to have time for one’s self.

The 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer knows that people who get married don’t always stay the same after the wedding, she said during an interview featured in the September issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Cyrus revealed that the one thing she learned about marriage from her mom and dad is that nothing is permanent but change, and you, as a couple and partners in life, should embrace it together.

“Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!”

According to E! News, Billy Ray and Tish had their fair share of struggles in their marriage to the point of taking the divorce route at one point.

Citing Miley’s 55-year-old dad’s interview with GQ magazine in 2011, the outlet revealed that he filed for a divorce in 2010 only to cancel after one year. He also revealed that his marriage with Tish suffered from the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana where he stars alongside Miley Cyrus.

In 2013, both of Miley’s parents filed their own divorce papers after 19 years of marriage in two different states: Billy Ray in Nashville, Tennessee, and Tish in Los Angeles, California. That, too, did not push through as the couple got back together again, thanks to couples therapy.

While she and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, haven’t reached wedlock, Miley Cyrus already experienced similar on-again/off-again drama when they broke up in 2013.

After their split, Miley revealed the real reason why she ended it when she was chosen as one of the 10 most fascinating people of 2013 by ABC’s Barbara Walters.

“I don’t ever want to have to need someone again, where you feel like, without them, you can’t be yourself,” she said at the time as quoted by Celebuzz.

She also admitted that they moved too fast with the engagement, adding that while she had a blast while wearing a “fat rock” on her finger, she was relieved to have had that time for “moments of silence” by herself.

But as most people know, the two later got back together in 2016, as Miley Cyrus’ marriage lesson from her parents reflected how she now see her rekindled relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

“I think, know that everything that everything is happening for the right reason. I knew that when we weren’t together the first time. I didn’t know if that was the end of it or knew if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path,” she once said in SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood in May as reported by E! News.

“People that break up and get back together, I think that’s awesome because you know it’s true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up.”

At the time, she also talked about how they were both able to grow to be their “own being” during their time apart.

“Together we get to be two really grounded people. It’s not a half and a half making a whole.”

