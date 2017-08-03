‘BB19’ Spoilers: POV Ceremony Cut From Episode, Did Veto Get Used This Week On Live Feeds?

BB19 spoilers about the Week 5 Power of Veto have been made available on the live feeds. These Big Brother 19 spoilers have become pertinent because CBS and producers didn’t reveal the results of the Veto Ceremony this week. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the August 2 episode came to an end without CBS viewers getting to see whether or not the Power of Veto was used.

The Veto Ceremony actually took place on Monday (July 31), with the immediate aftermath playing out on the CBS live feeds. This allowed the online subscribers to learn what Paul Abrahamian decided to do with the Power of Veto. Producers must have thought that it would generate additional interest in these events when they decided to cut the Veto Ceremony from the Wednesday episode this week. Typically, every Wednesday reveals the Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony, but the format shifted a bit this week.

Addressing those particular Big Brother 19 spoilers, Paul Abrahamian did decide to use the Power of Veto. Paul got to choose whether he wanted to save Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, or Jason Dent from the block, as there were three nominees this week. With a plan already in motion to work at forcing Jessica to use the Halting Hex, Paul decided to save Jason. This leaves just Jessica and Cody on the block for the Thursday night (August 3) Eviction Ceremony.

on feeds, Showmance Killer (and/or enabler?) is playing mobsters game with everyone but Cody & Jessica, and Matt is foraging #bb19 pic.twitter.com/oYKE6Qd3lz — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 3, 2017

So what happens next? Additional BB19 spoilers already indicate that Jessica Graf is about to use the Halting Hex temptation. Her power will cancel the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night, basically resetting the BB19 house and allowing the cast to participate in a new Head of Household Competition. Viewers of the live feeds have already seen the houseguests practicing what appears to be a golfing challenge. The real HOH Competition is always a bit different than the practice though.

Maybe production felt that Jessica Graf using the Halting Hex on Thursday night would shorten the episode by too much. It has certainly generated a lot of additional interest on social media in Big Brother 19 spoilers that have already been revealed. That could make the whole situation difficult for CBS viewers, as they have had to wait a long time to find out if the Power of Veto would get used this week. Now they have to wait another 24 hours unless the “need to know” became so great that they began searching online for answers.

One question left unanswered is whether Paul Abrahamian, as the outgoing Head of Household, will get to play in the next challenge once the Halting Hex gets used. Production could go in either direction with that decision, but the fairest option might be to allow him to participate. For readers who want to learn about even more BB19 spoilers that have come out of the house over the past few days, a previous report by the Inquisitr relays the plans of some houseguests to throw the next HOH Competition.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]