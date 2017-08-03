Saks Fifth Avenue And Disney Are Releasing An Entire ‘Snow White’ Collaboration For The Holiday Season

Over the last few years, Disney has collaborated with UGG, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, and numerous others to bring the ultimate in fashion and style to fans, but there is more coming. Believe it or not, the 80th anniversary of the animated feature film that started it all is coming later this year and Disney wants to honor Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in a big way. That is why they are partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue for a collaboration collection coming this holiday season.

On Dec. 21, the first feature-length animated film from Walt Disney will celebrate its 80th anniversary. There is no way that Disney was just going to let such a milestone go without doing something big and grand and overly fashionable.

That is where Saks Fifth Avenue comes in and Disney Style is reporting that throughout all 41 of its stores, Snow White will be celebrated. There will be clothing, accessories, and gifts from a number of luxury brands, and they will all be inspired by the hit Disney film.

While that is exciting enough all by itself, there is so much more to come from Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney. Prepare for all of the Snow White theming that you can possibly handle during the holidays later this year.

One of the additional opportunities will be a “Saks Holiday Breakfast” which will take place at the Fifth Avenue store in New York on different dates beginning on Nov. 25 and the final happening on Dec. 31. Tickets range in price from $200 to $800, but you won’t be alone in enjoying your meal and holiday celebration.

Guests at the holiday breakfast will enjoy special appearances by Snow White, Prince Charming, and Dopey. The entire experience is set to run around 90 minutes, and again, they will only take place at the store on Fifth Avenue in New York.

Disney is teaming up with @saks for a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 80th anniversary celebration: https://t.co/PENzQZxIXs pic.twitter.com/qvXWpa431Q — Disney Style (@DisneyStyle) August 2, 2017

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is truly an iconic film and deserves all of the attention that it will get later this year. Jimmy Pitaro, chairman for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, said that Saks Fifth Avenue is the perfect place to give the film as much attention as humanly possible.

“It’s been 80 years since Walt Disney astonished the world with the first-ever full-length animated feature, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has remained an audience favorite ever since. Bringing Snow White and her story to Saks’ holiday campaign is a terrific opportunity to honor the film’s legacy, and give fans a new way to make this classic part of their celebrations.”

As of this time, there are no true details on what kind of items will be made for sale other than clothing and accessories, but more information should come soon. Fans of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in New York will also be able to see the movie-themed holiday window at the flagship store for the retailer. Disney knows what they are doing in pairing with Saks Fifth Avenue, and it’s going to bring about a holiday season with a smile and a song.

[Featured Image by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images]