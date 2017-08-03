‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of August 7: Wyatt And Katie Hook Up — Liam Busts Bill On Caroline Lie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, August 7, through Friday, August 11, reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is playing with fire by allowing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to worm her way into his life. Eric won’t hear what Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has to say. He can’t stop picturing her with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Things with Quinn and Eric will only get worse next week and Sheila takes advantage.

Quinn can’t let go — Sheila digs in for a fight

The Bold spoilers for next week show that there’s a secret about Eric and Quinn’s marriage that will come out soon. Some B&B fans have long suspected that Quinn and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) were never legally divorced, and with Deacon popping up recently, that could be a twist in the story. If Quinn and Eric were never legally married, he could toss her into the yard!

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers predict that Sheila sets herself a very ambitious goal. It seems clear that Sheila wants to be Mrs. Forrester once again and can’t wait to rip Quinn’s portrait down from above the fireplace and replace it with her own. Sheila scored a kiss from Eric and kept getting closer. Now Sheila plans to take her game to the next level and is determined that Eric will be hers once again.

Yesterday on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric tells Quinn to leave, while Sheila stays and comforts him. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/SGHTran22T pic.twitter.com/S0VQg78oox — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 7, 2017

B&B casting news says that the week after next, Ian Buchanan returns as Dr. James Warwick. Eric calls James in to diagnose Sheila and ask if she’s truly rehabilitated. That sure sounds like Eric has decided to open the door and let Sheila into his life if he’s reassured that she’s not the sociopath she once was — Eric is making a big mistake.

Liam outraged at Steffy and Bill

Bold and Beautiful history tells us that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is the only decent one in the Spencer family on most days. So, when Liam discovers that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) lied to Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) about Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) dying, he flips out. Liam thinks his dad is being a real jerk and calls him on the lie.

As usual, Bill is unapologetic and tells Liam not to stick his nose into other people’s business and to zip it. A stunned Liam goes to his wife Steffy Forrester, according to B&B spoilers, expecting support and shared outrage. Instead, Liam is stunned to find out Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes) Wood is in total support of his dad’s subterfuge.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam divulges the secret about his father and Spectra Fashions. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/jc0qVgeJdd pic.twitter.com/fhFCWxiaaw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 9, 2017

Steffy also wants Liam to keep quiet and let Caroline steal Thomas away from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sally is being very supportive of Thomas devoting time to “dying” Caroline and their son Douglas, but once Liam tells her or Thomas the truth (and Bold fans know he will), there will be explosions. This should put an end to Caroline and Thomas once and for all.

Katie’s a busybody and then she gets busy

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) continues to suspect something is up between Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) and Maya Avant (Karla Mosley). After Maya confides in Zende, will their bonding over booze turn into a flirtation? Some B&B fans on social media wonder if there’s about to be couple trouble and a swap in these marriages.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) calms Katie down and then wants to get back to canoodling, say new B&B spoilers. Katie pushes back and makes objections, but clearly, she’s into Wyatt. On Friday and spilling over onto Monday, August 7, Katie turns the tables and asks Wyatt out after she decides to go for what she wants despite all the entanglements associated with dating her former stepson.

Katie fills Wyatt in on her suspicions regarding Zende and Maya. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GPIJiU2Mgr pic.twitter.com/TVTvBEZDGJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 3, 2017

Wyatt is pleased, and new Bold spoilers reveal it won’t be too long before Wyatt and Katie make love. It’s been too long since either had any romance in their lives and both lost their spouse to their sibling, so they need something to put a smile on their faces. When this all comes out, there will be a shock, but right now, it’s all about fun for hot new couple “Watie.”

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 7 from Soaps She Knows reveal that once back from Monte Carlo, Steffy wants to know from her dad Ridge exactly what his intentions are towards Quinn. With Eric moving on with his life, it sure seems like the “Quidge” romance is inevitable since Ridge and Quinn have nothing left to lose.

