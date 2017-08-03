When Does ‘Project Runway’ 2017 Start? Season 16 Premiere Date Here

The summer is a time for fun in the sun, beach parties, and sitting by the pool, but it is also the time for Project Runway Season 16 to return to our lives. Besides all of those things mentioned earlier, summer is also the time Project Runway returns to Lifetime, so when does Project Runway 2017 start? Find out the Project Runway Season 16 premiere details below in our Project Runway 2017 spoilers.

Believe it or not, Project Runway Season 16 will be here before you know it. It looks like Lifetime is bringing the premiere to us on Thursday, August 17. That is two weeks away, so it is not very long at all.

With that premiere comes 16 new designers competing to win it all this season. Like any other season, there will be twists and turns along the way. One thing to look forward to is definitely the fact that two of the designers this season are twins. This has never happened before on Project Runway, so it will be intriguing to see what their dynamic is like in the workroom.

Another first for Project Runway 2017 is the fact that the designers will be creating looks for women ranging from the 0-22 size. That is a big variety, but women come in many shapes and sizes, so it is a fitting nod to that.

For Project Runway Season 16, Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, and Nina Garcia all return as judges. Tim Gunn is back as the mentor for the designers, which will feature 16 designers from the United States, Puerto Rico and Taiwan. Here is a list of the Season 16 designers on Project Runway 2017:

Aaron Myers, 23, Ridgewood, NY

Amy Bond, 46, Los Angeles, CA

Ayana Ife, 27, Salt Lake City, UT

Batani-Khalfani, 32, Inglewood, CA

Brandon Kee, 24, San Francisco, CA

ChaCha, 24, Taipei, Taiwan

Claire Buitendorp, 27, Grand Ledge, MI

Deyonté Weather, 36, Lynwood, WA

Kentaro Kameyama, 38, Los Angeles, CA

Kenya Freeman, 37, Atlanta, GA

Kudzanai Karidza, 32, Atlanta, GA

Margarita Alvarez, 30, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Michael Brambila, 25, Oakland, CA

Samantha Rei, 36, Minneapolis, MN

Sentell McDonald, 33, New York, NY

Shawn Buitendorp, 27, Grand Ledge, MI

Guest judges for Project Runway Season 16 include Demi Lovato, Maddie Ziegler, Olivia Munn, Kate Upton, Katie Holmes, Georgina Chapman, and many more.

#ProjectRunway is BACK on 8/17 & celebrating body diversity with size inclusive models! Meet the designers of S16: https://t.co/7mCG2WH8Ih pic.twitter.com/iyfqZ40ER6 — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) July 12, 2017

Again, Project Runway 2017 premieres on August 17 on Lifetime. Are you excited for the new season?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]