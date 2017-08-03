Audrey Roloff Posts Beautiful Message On Instagram, Encourages Young Women To Date Husband Material

Audrey Roloff posted a beautiful message on Instagram Wednesday night, encouraging teen girls and young women to date partners for the right reasons.

In the picture that accompanies her post, Audrey poses next to husband Jeremy Roloff, who’s holding an infant girl’s onesie. Is this perhaps a subtle hint that Audrey believes so strongly in her advice that she wants to teach it to her own daughter?

Here’s what she has to say.

“Whenever I find myself in a conversation with a young woman about dating or her current boyfriend, I always ask this question: ‘What do you like most about him?’ The response almost always begins with, ‘Well, he’s soooo nice…’ and is usually followed by silence, a giddy smile, and then a loss of eye contact.”

She then goes on to say that many of the women she counsels about this topic go on to reveal superficial reasons for enjoying a guy. He’s cute. He’s fun. He’s nice.

Those aren’t the right qualities of a husband.

“Describe his character using better adjectives. Look for a man who is kind, gentle and patient.”

Most importantly, she says, look for the type of man who you want to be the father of your own children.

A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Unlike Jeremy’s brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori, who mostly keep their beliefs to themselves, Audrey and Jeremy are outspoken about being evangelical Christians. The two have developed a teaching ministry, Beating 50 Percent, devoted to edifying young couples about building a marriage that lasts – in other words, beating the 50 percent chance of their marriage ending in divorce.

A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

“Beating 50 Percent is about building better than average marriages, and giving more than 50% to your spouse. Let’s be compelled to give more, serve more, learn more, play more, seek more, and love more, always more, as we share stories and insights from married couples around the world.”

That’s not to say that the Roloffs pretend that they have the perfect marriage. Like all couples, they quarrel. In fact, just last week, as reported by the Inquisitr, Audrey posted about a recent fight on Instagram.

“It’s not a matter of if we will fight, but when and how.”

She then went on to talk about how to make right after a fight: let go of anger and bitterness and pray for your spouse.

Twenty or 25 years from now, Audrey will likely give that message to her own daughter. Their baby is due on September 1. Also “due” in September is the next season of Little People Big World, which Amy Roloff let slip on Instagram a while back. As of this writing, an official date hasn’t been officially revealed.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagrm]