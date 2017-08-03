Lady Gaga Tour: Opening Night Setlist Revealed For ‘Joanne World Tour’

Lady Gaga kicked off the “Joanne World Tour” this week in Vancouver, Canada, and the spoilers are coming out already. While the Lady Gaga tour will make its way to the United States, the songs she performs may surprise some of the Little Monsters out there. Check out the “Joanne World Tour” setlist below.

When it comes to Lady Gaga, she has some signature songs from over the years. You would expect she would be cracking those out for the new tour. However, that was not fully the case. This is the “Joanne World Tour,” so she is out promoting her Joanne album. Because of that, most of the songs performed throughout the concert are from the Joanne album.

Don’t worry though, as you know she is always going to bring out some of the classics. You can’t go to a Lady Gaga concert without hearing “Born This Way,” right? That is still the case, as that song is definitely in the setlist. Also in the setlist? Every song from Joanne, with the exception of “Sinner’s Prayer” and “Hey Girl.” She definitely wants us to enjoy this new album and hope that everyone knows it and will sing along with her.

Baby's crazy, Strung out on that John Wayne ???????????? #JoanneWorldTour Countdown. 9 hrs. pic.twitter.com/9o9Fr4Gmbt — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 1, 2017

As far as other songs in the setlist, Lady Gaga seemed to skip over the ARTPOP album. The only song she performs from that album is “Applause,” which is not a bad choice from that album.

From there, we have a mix of songs from different albums. She performed “Born This Way,” “Scheiße” and “The Edge Of Glory” from the Born This Way album. Lady Gaga also took songs from The Fame and The Fame Monster, as she brought back “Alejandro,” “Telephone,” “LoveGame” and “Paparazzi.”

The “Joanne World Tour” ends with an encore performance, which goes to none other than “Million Reasons.” That should come as a shock to no one, as it is one of the most popular songs from the Joanne album.

Lady Gaga KILLED her first #JoanneWorldTour performance! She was serving vocals, hits, outfits, and choreographies! ???? pic.twitter.com/Lp14AiBNrz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2017

Here is the full setlist from the Joanne World Tour for Lady Gaga:

“Diamond Heart” “A-Yo” “Poker Face” “Perfect Illusion” “John Wayne” “Scheiße” “Alejandro” “Just Dance” “LoveGame” “Telephone” “Applause” “Come to Mama” “The Edge of Glory” “Born This Way” “Bloody Mary” “Dancin’ in Circles” “Paparazzi (A Capella)” “Angel Down” “Joanne” “Bad Romance” “The Cure” “Million Reasons”

Will you be attending the “Joanne World Tour” with Lady Gaga?

