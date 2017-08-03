‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Says Baby Jackson Is Going Through ‘Growth Spurt’

Little People, Big World fans have been in love with Zach and Tori Roloff’s son, Baby Jackson, since he made his debut on May 12. They’ve followed all the adorable pictures and videos of Jackson that the couple have posted on social media and followed all the updates on his progress that have been made available.

In her latest Instagram update, Tori Roloff shared that Jackson–or Baby J as his parents like to call him–might be in the middle of a growth spurt. In a series of pictures and short videos posted in the Story section of the site, Baby J is seen napping, squirming, napping again, and then finally waking up.

Tori wrote that Baby J “doesn’t want to baby today” on the first photo, which showed him soundly asleep. On another pic, the 26-year-old mom wrote, “I think we’re going through a growth spurt.”

Because Jackson–or Baby J as his parents like to call him–was born with achondroplasia, he will only grow to be a little over 4 feet tall, just like his dad. But that doesn’t mean his little body won’t go through all the growing stages that average height babies and children go through.

In fact, when Tori posted a photo celebrating Jackon’s 2-month birthday, some Little People, Big World fans expressed surprise at his size. At the time, Tori noted that Jackson was in the 98th percentile for height and weighed over 12 pounds, adding, “Keep growin baby J!”

“He is in the 98th percentile for height but he is a dwarf?” wrote one shocked fan.

“98% height is interesting…. didn’t you say he will be a [little person]? When does that start to show?” commented another.

According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, babies with achondroplasia often have comparable heights to average-sized babies from birth to six months, so it’s actually not unusual for Jackson to be in the 98th percentile at this point. As for his weight, he may measure in the lower 50 percent compared to average-height kids until the age of 16.

No matter what size Baby J grows to, we know that Little People, Big World fans will be there to cheer him along.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

