Arrowverse Crossover To Premiere This Fall, CW Boss Reveals Details

Fans of CW’s superhero shows can look forward to another Arrowverse crossover this coming fall. During the summer press tour of the Television Critics Association, the CW announced the premiere of the annual four-show crossover. The said event will go on for two nights, with the kick off happening on Supergirl.

After the massive success of the CW’s four-way crossover last year, the network decided to make it an annual thing. Now, it has been revealed that another reunion between the DC superheroes will kick off on November 27 and 28. The first episode of the Arrowverse crossover will premiere on Supergirl on November 27 and it will continue on a special episode of Arrow which will air on the same day. On Tuesday, November 28, the crossover will continue on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

CW President Mark Pedowitz explained their decision to have a special episode of Arrow on Monday saying that they already paired up The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday. During his talk, he also mentioned that the Arrowverse crossover last year was the most successful based on ratings and other metrics in the CW history. After discussing with the marketing department and the producers, they came up with the decision to make this year’s crossover feel “like a two two hour mini-series.” He added that they thought this “was the most concise way to do it.”

Aside from talking about the Arrowverse crossover, Pedowitz revealed his optimism as to the future of the CW’s superhero series. Pedowitz added Supergirl found its way last year and he is happy with the direction where the show is headed. As for The Flash, he thinks the show had enough of speedster villains and it will “find the light. Meanwhile, Arrow was back to what the first and second season used to be after finding its “mojo.” As for Legends of Tomorrow, the CW Boss continued, the show overcame the first season with “the most fun second season anybody could have.”

Seeing all the DC heroes together in another crossover would definitely be something to look forward to. As of date, nothing has been revealed as to what the storyline would be although more details might be revealed soon. However, the CW Boss teased “Romance is in the air” in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover. Although the CW is planning a two-night Arrowverse crossover, it was also revealed the format might be different next year.

