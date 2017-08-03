Duggar Family News: Jennifer Duggar Turns 10, Fans Gush As She Turns Into A Beautiful Young Lady

Another Duggar child has celebrated her birthday this year. In a recent post on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, the conservative Christian family has announced that Jennifer Duggar, the third child born in front of TV cameras, has celebrated her 10th birthday. Since the post was uploaded, the family’s social media followers have gushed over how much Jennifer has grown over the years, and how she seems to be turning into a stunning young lady.

Jennifer’s birthday greeting on the family’s official Facebook page mentioned a number of positive attributes of the birthday celebrant. As stated on the Duggar family’s Facebook page, Jennifer has captured the hearts of everyone since she made her entrance to the world 10 years ago.

“Happy Birthday to our sweet Jenni! It’s hard to believe ten years ago we first laid eyes on you! We have been in love ever since! You are such a sweet daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. We look forward to all the Lord has in store for you and continue to pray His blessings over your life!”

Duggar family fans have reacted very positively to Jennifer’s birthday announcement, with many of the family’s social media followers stating that the child seems to be growing into a beautiful young woman, much like her older sisters. Some even stated that Jennifer’s appearance today greatly resembles some of her older siblings, such as Jana, Jinger, and Joy.

Over the years, Jennifer has emerged as one of the most fun children to watch on the hit reality TV show. Her brutal honesty and practical opinions have become the source of some of the most humorous scenes in Counting On. In Jinger’s wedding special, for example, Jennifer referred to the event as the “most strangest” wedding in the world, before commenting that things would probably be a lot easier for the bride if her dress simply had a zipper instead of buttons, as stated in an In Touch Weekly report.

Jennifer has also been one of the Duggar children who has attracted the most attention from the conservative Christian family’s staunchest critics. Considering Jenni’s place in the household, many of the family’s detractors have stated that she was likely neglected while growing up. In the comments section of articles such as this piece from the Powder Room, for example, many have noted that for the most part, it seemed like Jill was the one raising Jennifer, not Michelle or Jim Bob Duggar.

Last year, the Duggar family was targeted by critics once more, after a picture of Jennifer was uploaded to the social media platform, as stated by a report from the Inquisitr. While the photo in itself already courted criticism (Jennifer was using an electric sewing machine on the floor), many took issue with the fact that Jenni was misidentified in the post as her sister Jordyn.

This time around, however, there were no errors in Jennifer’s social media birthday greeting. If any, Jennifer definitely appears to be growing into a young lady that would likely rival her older sister Jinger in terms of personality and uniqueness. That, if anything, is really something that many fans are quite excited to see.

Jennifer Duggar is featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series Counting On, which is expected to return for its latest season on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]