Aretha Franklin’s Weight Loss Is Stunning In New Instagram Pic: Like Kris Jenner, Queen Of Soul Can Be ‘Sexy’

Aretha Franklin is getting a ton of “respect” from an Instagram photo that reveals the Queen of Soul’s stunning weight loss.

Aretha Franklin appears in a backstage picture that features the music icon’s much slimmer figure. In the image by Upscale Magazine, Aretha appears alongside a companion where she sports a casual look in white shorts and a floral T-shirt. Franklin also shows off a new hairdo that features her locks loose and straight in the snap.

The “Respect” singer is on a grueling tour in what she claims to be her last set of concert performances before she retires from music. Franklin hosted a show in Nashville, Tennessee, where she flaunted her striking weight loss. Aretha, who began singing as a little girl, spoke to the media earlier this year about plans to end her musical career soon.

“I am retiring this year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

Before her dramatic weight loss, Aretha Franklin was reportedly sidelined with health issues in recent years. In 2010, unconfirmed news reports broke that she was suffering from a pancreatic tumor, wrote The Fix. Franklin, who is notoriously private, fended off rumors of a health crisis and pledged to return to doing what she loves as she addressed an undisclosed illness.

Aretha Franklin appears significantly slimmer in new photo after announcing retirement https://t.co/pZboylFA0t pic.twitter.com/XLe2LoYo71 — 9TheFIX (@9TheFix) August 2, 2017

The “I’ll Keep On Smiling” R&B singer had struggled with her weight for years. However, as fans point out, with her weight loss and trimmer figure, Aretha Franklin looks like the epitome of good health in the photo.

An absolute privilege to have seen @ArethaFranklin in concert tonight…and on incredible form pic.twitter.com/qFLf5U7YJ2 — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 30, 2017

The magazine that featured Aretha’s slimmed-down figure also celebrated Kris Jenner as another woman who is still sexy and can work it like women years her junior. Recently, Khloe Kardashian posted a snap of Kris Jenner, who has a birthday coming up in November. The 61-year-old struck a sensual pose while taking a selfie in a sexy bikini. Khloe captioned the picture of her mom, “Kris Jenner looking like a snack!???? I see you, mommy!”

Reportedly, Jenner was on a leisure trip to Greece with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The couple began their overseas excursion in the southern province of France. Kris shared snaps of food, amazing views, and other points of interest.

Recently, Daily Mail shared information from its sources that Kris and Corey are not likely to marry. The word “never” was used. Gamble, who is considerably younger than Kris, was the first person the Kardashian matriarch dated since splitting from Caitlyn Jenner.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival]