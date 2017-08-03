How Justin Bieber Is Becoming The Tom Cruise Of Hillsong Church

Justin Bieber is quickly becoming the face of Hillsong Church. The pop star recently canceled the final 14 stops on his “Purpose Tour” and fans are blaming it on his connection with Hillsong. Did Bieber cancel the tour because of his newfound religious experience?

According to Vancouver, Bieber was raised in a Christian home by his mom, Pattie Mallette. Although Bieber has garnered a somewhat troubling image over the years, he has apparently returned to his roots and committed himself to the Hillsong church in Los Angeles.

“He’s becoming the Tom Cruise of that church,” an insider shared.

Cruise, as many fans are well aware, is the most famous Scientologist on the planet. Could Bieber do for Hillsong what Tom Cruise has done for the Church of Scientology?

Bieber denied that his affiliation with Hillsong had anything to do with his decision to cancel the tour. He has, however, been very vocal about his beliefs over the past few months. In June, Bieber thanked God repeatedly on stage while raising money for the fans who were injured during the terrorist shooting at Ariana Grande’s show.

“God is good in the midst of the darkness,” Bieber told the audience. “God is good in the midst of the evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he is here for you.”

Justin Bieber is also great friends with the pastor of Hillsong, Carl Lentz, who has often been referred to as the “rock star” of Christianity. Hillsong was started in Sydney and has branches all around the world. Although Bieber and Lentz are tight, sources claim that the pastor did not have anything to do with Bieber’s decision.

The Los Angeles branch has attracted many celebrities over the years. More recently, this includes the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez, both of whom are members. Further, Lentz allegedly influenced Kyrie Irving’s decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers, though these reports have not been confirmed.

According to E! Online, Bieber canceled his tour because he was tired of being on the road and not because of his religion. After all, Bieber’s connection to Hillsong is nothing new. The young pop star has used the church to get through tough times in the past and views his fellow members as a close-knit family. That said, insiders claim that Bieber is currently doing a little “soul searching” now that his tour is over.

“Justin’s definitely done some soul searching lately but it was his own decision to cancel the tour. It’s been hectic and that ‘rock star’ life doesn’t mix anymore with the life he wants to live,” the insider stated.

In fact, Bieber’s manager and friend, Scooter Braun, released a statement on his client’s decision to stop touring. Braun assured fans that Bieber will be back but said that he respects his decision to take a break and work on his well-being.

