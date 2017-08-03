Just as An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power comes out, there is some information about Al Gore and his own personal electrical use that, if true, he would probably prefer to keep secret.

The National Center for Public Policy Research got a hold of Al Gore’s 2016 energy usage information from the Nashville Electric Service, and the former VP blows through some kilowatt hours, and in the past year, he reportedly used the equivalent to what takes most families 21 years.

“Al Gore, the former vice president consumed 230,889-kilowatt hours (kWh) at his Nashville residence, which includes his home, pool, and driveway entry gate electricity meters. A typical family uses an average of 10,812 kWh of electricity per year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.”

And it seems that at Gore’s Nashville home, heating the pool is one of the biggest expenditures.

“Over the last 12 months, Gore used more electricity just heating his outdoor swimming pool than six typical homes use in a year.”

The Climate Crisis: A town hall with Al Gore, moderated by Anderson Cooper, begins now on CNN and CNN.it/go #algoretownhall A post shared by An Inconvenient Sequel (@aninconvenienttruth) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Al Gore supposedly got his house a huge green facelift, complete with solar panels, but he still has a long way to go. His conversion is enough to power his home for 21 days out of the year. However, Al Gore has explained that he also contributes to Green Power Switch, which allows people to pay beyond their utility bill to support environmental causes.

Drew Johnson authored the study for the National Center for Public Policy Research that says Gore’s 20-room, 10,070-square-foot mansion used nearly 231,000-kilowatt hours of electricity in the last 12 months compared with less than 11,000 for an average American house. Johnson ran the numbers on Al Gore’s property after An Inconvenient Truth came out and has run them again now that the sequel is being released.

“I was watching all these celebrities on stage asking Americans to make sacrifices for the environment. You’ve got the Ed Begleys of the world who actually do strive for a carbon footprint of zero, so I wondered if Gore was one of them.”

Johnson said he expected to see a drop in usage considering that Al Gore was shamed after An Inconvenient Truth came out, but he found that the opposite is true. Johnson suggests that by putting himself out there as an environmentalist, he is actually perpetuating a fraud.

“It’s frustrating if you’re an environmentalist because Gore sets himself up as a prophet — but he’s actually a fraud and a charlatan.”

And Johnson goes a step further.

“You’ve got to ring the bell of hypocrisy here. It’s like a religious leader cheating on his wife.”

@GovInslee attended a special screening of An Inconvenient Sequel to show his support for the film and Al Gores fight against climate change. #BeInconvenient A post shared by An Inconvenient Sequel (@aninconvenienttruth) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

And Al Gore doesn’t just have a home in Nashville. Gore owns at least two other properties, including a house in San Francisco and a farm in Carthage, Tennessee. Even giving Al Gore the benefit of the doubt on many of his programs, he is still using a great deal of energy beyond the norm.

“No matter how the numbers are viewed, Al Gore uses vastly more electricity at his home than the average American — a particularly inconvenient truth given his hypocritical calls for all Americans to reduce their home energy use.”

And while those who continue to support Gore claim that his critics don’t believe in climate change, others say that there is no denying the fact that Al Gore consumes a vast amount of energy for his own personal use.

[Featured Image by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images]