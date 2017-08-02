Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Refutes Her Claims Of Abuse, Says She Faked Miscarriage

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband is speaking out about the Teen Mom 2 star’s claims that he beat her so badly years ago that she miscarried what would have been their first child.

During a new interview, Courtland Rogers compared Jenelle Evans to a “hurricane” and suggested that she “destroyed” his life with her latest allegations against him.

According to a Radar Online report on August 2, Jenelle Evans said that Courtland Rogers hit her and punched her in the gut while she was pregnant in an excerpt from her new book, Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom. However, as Rogers told the outlet, the incident never happened. In fact, he claims he never laid a hand on her. Instead, he defended himself against her reportedly violent behavior.

Courtland Rogers went on to reveal that his ex-wife allegedly faked her miscarriage, which was rumored at the time she claimed to have miscarried. As Rogers explained, Evans was reportedly cheating on him with Gary Head at the time of her miscarriage and allegedly sent him of a photo of food coloring in her bathtub in an effort to make it look like she miscarried due to drug use.

Jenelle Evans went on to claim in her book that after being rushed to the emergency room, a doctor informed her that she miscarried due to her alleged altercation with Courtland Rogers.

As for what really happened with Jenelle Evans’ pregnancy, Courtland Rogers claimed she had revealed to him that she took the abortion pill.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Jenelle Evans moved on from her relationship with Courtland Rogers with Nathan Griffith and one year into their relationship, she welcomed their son Kaiser. Now, years later, Evans is mom to three children with three different men, including her youngest child, daughter Ensley, whose father is her current fiancé David Eason.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason, who was incarcerated with Courtland Rogers years ago, are set to wed next month.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]