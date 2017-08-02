Jessica Biel Reveals How Hubby Justin Timberlake Felt About Her Shocking New Role In ‘The Sinner’

Jessica Biel is going dark in her new thriller, The Sinner. The actress plays a mom who murders a man in broad daylight – with plenty of witnesses on hand to watch the gruesome act. With Biel taking on such a dark and violent character, how does her husband, Justin Timberlake, feel about it?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Biel admitted that her new role made things a little weird at home. Although the actress gave her husband plenty of heads up, watching her murder a man with a knife on television was still a bit awkward.

“I don’t think he was scared [of me], because he’s been along with me this whole journey. I, of course, told him what the book was, what it was about, what happens, so he has been in the know for a long time. But I think it was definitely weird for him to see me like that.”

According to TV Line, Biel plays a young mother named Cora, who lives in a small town in New York. Cora’s life appears fairly mundane in the premiere, though things take a sinister turn when she stabs a man while on a beach vacation with her family. The show leaves no doubt that Cora committed the crime, but it leaves viewers wondering why she did it. In fact, the rest of the season will explore the dark twists and turns that built up to her decision to murder the man in front of her own kids.

Heard ads for #TheSinner were supposed to be hitting the streets any day now. Keeping my eye out but nothing so far… ????: @justintimberlake A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Given the twisted nature of the character, Jessica Biel discussed what it was like coming home to her 2-year-old son after a day’s work. Although Biel spent an entire day acting the part of a murderous mother, she didn’t bring any of her work home, which is definitely good for the actress’s family life.

“You don’t have a choice. It’s called get in the car, open the front door and you better be Mom, because nobody cares what you did all day. My work, I leave it at work,” Biel shared. “I don’t bring it home.”

While Biel drew hard lines between work and home, she still needed an occasional glass of wine to cope with the busy schedule. In fact, apart from acting in the new show, Biel is working as an executive producer. She is also busy raising her son, Silas, though she gets a lot of support from Timberlake. The singer recently expressed his support and love for Biel on social media, calling her performance on the show “incredible.”

Is your book club distinctly lacking suspense, mystery, and psychological f*ckery? Then pick up #TheSinner by Petra Hammesfahr from @penguinbooks. You won’t be disappointed! A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

The Sinner is based on the novel by Petra Hammesfahr. The series is comprised of eight episodes and stars the likes of Christopher Abbot and Bill Pullman. The show is scheduled to premiere Wednesday night on USA.

Check out Jessica Biel in a preview of The Sinner below.

[Featured Image by USA Network]