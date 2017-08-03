Melania Trump Helped Pick New Ambassador To Slovenia, Kelly Roberts

Melania Trump is often suspected to be a part of the president’s decisions when it comes to staff shake-ups and the like without any real confirmation on the speculations. A new report, however, reveals that the first lady had a direct hand in selecting a new ambassador to Slovenia, the country where Melania was born and raised.

According to New York Magazine, California hotel owner, Kelly Roberts, was selected by Melania Trump as a candidate for the role. Two reliable sources tell the magazine that Roberts is expected to soon be named as President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Slovenia.

A source spilled that Melania Trump reviewed several dossiers of potential candidates and eyed Kelly Roberts for the position mainly because she thought that having someone from the business world would best represent the United States.

Roberts acts as vice-chair and CEO of the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa based in Riverside, California. Sources say she oversees the daily operations of the historic property, which she and her husband, Duane Roberts, have owned since 1992. Mr. Roberts struck it rich after inventing frozen burritos, according to the report. The Roberts are known in the GOP establishment for their donations in California and around the country. They’ve contributed more than $1.2 million to Republican candidates and committees in the last year. Kelly Roberts contributed $50,000 in October 2016 to Trump’s super-PAC, Great America PAC.

Sources tell @yashar that President Trump will name California businesswoman Kelly Roberts ambassador to Slovenia https://t.co/ydFYPAB2X1 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 1, 2017

The Roberts family also share a reality TV show background like the Trumps. Kelly Roberts’ son and daughter with ex-husband and real estate agent, John Reinhardt, both starred on reality shows that aired on MTV — Laguna Beach and The Hills. Her children are daughter, Casey Reinhardt, and son, Doug Reinhardt.

Riverside’s Mission Inn co-owner Kelly Roberts chosen as ambassador to Slovenia, magazine reports https://t.co/iRuL7XeeIS pic.twitter.com/8dRnfwhHLP — The Press-Enterprise (@PEcom_news) August 2, 2017

Aside from Kelly Roberts getting Melania Trump’s backing, a source claims that the businesswoman has solid support from Republicans in California’s congressional delegation. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is said to be pushing for her appointment as the ambassador to Slovenia.

It also notes in the report that when Melania Trump was born in 1970, her native country was then known as the Socialist Republic of Slovenia, a part of Yugoslavia.

[Featured Image by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images]