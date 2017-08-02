Why Conor McGregor Vs. Nate Diaz 3 Will Likely Headline UFC 219 In December 2017

Nate Diaz will likely get his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 219 on the last PPV event of 2017.

UFC 219 is scheduled to take place on December 30 and Conor McGregor has expressed interest in having a quick turnaround after his blockbuster boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather. While Dana White has stated that Conor wants to fight Khabib in Russia, the Sambo wrestler has a fight booked with Tony Ferguson in a title contender bout after pulling out of UFC 209 due to weight cutting issues.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed interest in fighting Tony Ferguson on November 4, which is when UFC 217 is scheduled at Madison Square Garden. The PPV card will likely be headlined by Michael Bisping and George St. Pierre, who are scheduled to fight. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will likely be the co-main event for the UFC 217 card in November.

With the top two lightweight contenders slugging it out for a title shot, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor will end their feud in the trilogy bout. Nate Diaz submitted Conor at UFC 196 and the Irish superstar won a majority decision at UFC 202.

With a win over the current lightweight champion, Nate Diaz will likely fight Conor McGregor at 155 pounds at UFC 219 for the title.

Both fighters have expressed interest in fighting toward the end of the year and Conor has been quoted saying that the trilogy fight with Diaz is something he is interested in, via Bloody Elbow.

With Khabib occupied with Ferguson later this year, Nate is the only fight Conor has on the cards if he is to return to the UFC in 2017.

Nate Diaz has stated on numerous occasions that he is willing to hold out for the trilogy fight and has rejected the UFC’s fight offers. Dana White said that he offered Nate fights; however, Diaz told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that the pay offered was inadequate. He also suggested that the UFC was trying to get him to do Conor McGregor’s “dirty work.”

With Jon Jones’ return being the only big PPV bout for the UFC in 2017, it is likely that they will try and make Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 happen at UFC 219.

