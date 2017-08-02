‘Vikings’ Season 5 News: Heahmund Will Be A ‘Huge Addition’ As He Clashes With Ivar

Ever since Jonathan Rhys Meyers joined the cast of History Channel’s Vikings, fans have been wondering about his character, Heahmund. It is known he will be a religious warrior who goes up against the Vikings in Season 5. Other than that, news has been scant about this character. However, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, finally released some fresh information about Heahmund at San Diego Comic-Con.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Vikings, by the very nature of the show, is filled with death. Season 4 saw plenty of that. Along with the death of the main character, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), there were many other significant losses.

However, as was pointed out on the Vikings panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the loss of established characters means there is then room for new ones.

Heahmund is one such new character. He is a religious warrior who will come head to head with Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) in Season 5 of Vikings, according to the new trailer released below.

Michael Hirst describes Heahmund as a “great warrior” who is “also a bishop.”

Hirst also explains that while some parts of Vikings has been fabricated and slotted in among the real historical facts, warrior priests like Heahmund did actually exist. In fact, the group that Heahmund belongs to is a precursor to the Knights Templar, who are a very famous group of religious warriors and will be the focus of A&E Network’s upcoming series, Knightfall.

Hirst explained about this religious order that existed at the time of the Vikings.

“They were real men of God. They were very intelligent, very well educated. But, they also felt that they needed to take up the sword to defend the cross.”

Michael Hirst went on to explain that, as a result of their beliefs, these warriors were very complex people. As a result, Hirst thought Jonathan Rhys Meyers was the perfect fit to play such a character. Hirst has previously worked with Meyers on another historical drama series, The Tudors, where Jonathan played Henry VIII. While Hirst alluded to the fact Meyers could be an “unpredictable character,” both in the show and off-air, he also described him as a very “charismatic” and “intense” actor who “commands the screen” and will be a “huge addition” to Season 5 of Vikings.

As for whether Heahmund himself is a real person or a plot fabrication, Hirst confirmed that the character really did exist.

“Heahmund is a real character. The historical Heahmund died in battle.”

Hirst explained that what Vikings needed moving forward into Season 5 was a “forceful Saxon warrior who could stand up to the Vikings.” Previously, some fans had criticized just how easily it had been at times to defeat the Saxons. Hirst has attempted to rectify this in Season 5, with the advent of Heahmund and his new group.

Heahmund is also described as someone who will be able to be pitted, intellectually, against Ivar in Season 5 of Vikings. This will cause a “massive collision” between the pair in the new season of Vikings.

History Channel has also released the official synopsis for Season 5 of Vikings.

“Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods. This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.”

Season 5 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, November 29.

