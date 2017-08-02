Jennifer Aniston And Husband Justin Theroux Reportedly Went Through A Rough Patch In Their Marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are just days away from their two-year wedding anniversary and according to a source, they nearly didn’t make it.

While Aniston and Theroux’s marriage is currently said to be better than ever as they head towards their big day on Saturday, a People magazine source claims they have dealt with “difficulty” in their relationship in the past.

“It took them a while to figure everything out,” the insider said, according to a report by the Daily Mail on August 2, adding that Aniston and Theroux have a lot of “respect” for one another.

As the insider explained, getting married “was a big deal” for both Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and if they were any younger, they may have already split. However, because they are such great friends and have total respect for each other, they have learned to work through the hard times.

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, when it was alleged that Pitt had engaged in an on-set affair with Angelina Jolie, who he later married. Meanwhile, Justin Theroux had never been married before.

On August 5, 2015, after about four years of dating, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who met on the set of Wanderlust, tied the knot at their $22 million Bel Air home.

A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s acting schedules have reportedly made their relationship challenging at times and when it comes to the future, they show no signs of slowing down. In fact, Jennifer Aniston is reportedly set to travel to Atlanta for her next film and is also in talks to play a role in an upcoming television series alongside Reese Witherspoon.

That said, absence makes the heart grow fonder and the actress realizes that she and Theroux don’t need to be together 24/7 in order to be happily married. In fact, not seeing one another every day makes the couple appreciate each other more.

A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 14, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

As Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux continue to make their marriage work throughout their regular travels, her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, remains entangled in a messy split with Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux do not yet have any children of their own.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]