‘BB19’ Spoilers: Matt Clines, Raven Walton Plan On How To Throw HOH Competition

BB19 spoilers about the upcoming HOH Competition have included a lot of houseguests. Now fresh Big Brother 19 spoilers from Wednesday (August 2) have Matt Clines and Raven Walton discussing their own plan on how to throw the Head of Household Competition. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, HOH Paul Abrahamian brought up a plan on the CBS live feeds during a Tuesday (August 1) chat. Paul’s idea was basically to have everyone throw the challenge to Josh Martinez.

The conversation between Matt and Raven on Wednesday could be considered an extension of the first talk, as they decided exactly what they were willing to do at the Thursday night (August 3) Head of Household Competition. The couple came to the conclusion that they would indeed throw the competition to each other or Josh Martinez, but not to anyone else in the BB19 house. This would either allow them to control the power or to set in motion a plan that would have Josh going after Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson.

That wasn’t the end of the BB19 spoilers about Matt Clines and Raven Walton, though, as the showmance also discussed how Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are being perceived by America. This was a common theme among houseguests on Wednesday, with a lot of people inside the Big Brother house debating on how the current players are being viewed. The only facts that they have to go off of are that Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott, and Jessica Graf received temptations through a vote by America.

Matt and Raven in HOH talking about editing of Jessica + Cody — how America perceives them vs. reality pic.twitter.com/folagMODtm — BigBrother__USA (@BigBrother__USA) August 2, 2017

The consensus between Matt and Raven is that Jessica and Cody have played the game terribly and that everything they have tried to do in the BB19 house has failed. During the conversation, Matt also brought up something that he said production talked to him about. Matt stated that he was told not to bring up actual physical violence in any conversation with Jessica and Cody, but the feeds cut to fishes as he was telling the story. Production obviously did not want that piece of information coming out on the live feeds.

As for the other Big Brother 19 spoilers about cast perception, Kevin Schlehuber, Paul Abrahamian, and Alex Ow also had a conversation about fan perception this season. Kevin asked them who they thought were the best players this season, but Paul and Alex said it depended entirely on how each person was getting portrayed by production. It’s true, as CBS viewers may have a different feel for the BB19 cast than the people who have subscribed to watch the online live feeds every day.

A previous report by the Inquisitr discusses who America’s favorite player is this season and how it could still change with a lot of the season left to play out. It could also be surprising to some viewers who the three most popular houseguests have been through the first five weeks of the show this summer. Buckle up, because Thursday night could be a bumpy ride if these BB19 spoilers remain the same, as it appears that most of the house is transfixed on making sure Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are the next two people out the front door.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]