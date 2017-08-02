‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 6: Cast Updates And Everything We Know

If you have finished the fifth season of Orange is the New Black, you are probably wondering where the Netflix series goes from there. Season 5 took place over three days and it has been the most consequential of the series yet.

(Season 5 spoilers ahead) After the riot was suppressed, Litchfield inmates were taken into different buses and it seems like some of our favorite cast members will be taken into different prisons. Flaritza was a notable duo, who ended up on different buses and the inmates may not return to Litchfield in Season 6 due to the death of two guards and the living conditions becoming public knowledge.

The showrunner, Jenji Kohan, has teased that the Netflix original will end in its seventh season and Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, told Entertainment Weekly that she is not sure whether she will continue playing an inmate past Season 7 of Orange is the New Black.

“After seven, I think it might be time for me to spread my wings, but I don’t want to speak too fast on that.”

Orange is the New Black has a large ensemble cast and there is some casting news about who will be returning in Season 6. The resourceful Frieda Berlin has been upgraded to a series regular in the upcoming season, according to Deadline.

Beth Dover, who plays Linda, told Elite Daily that her character will likely return for OITNB Season 6, which starts shooting in August.

Linda posed as an inmate during the fifth season and was last seen being sent to one of the new facilities after failing to convince guards that she works for MCC (Management & Correction Corporation). Tiffany Doggett was not present during the prison raid and Linda replaced her in the headcount.

Dasha Polanco teased Daya’s fate in the upcoming season after she turned herself in for shooting a guard, who subsequently died. “Daya’s on her own; she just committed a crime (and) obviously that will be punished,” Polanco told USA Today.

“You might not see her ever again.”

Suzanne’s girlfriend, Maureen, put air bubbles into the guard’s IV, which caused his stroke and death. Therefore, Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren could potentially exonerate Daya of murder if it gets to that stage but she is hardly a credible witness.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 will likely return in Summer 2018.

