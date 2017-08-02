‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Set To Join Forces With The Rest Of The Small Screen DC Shows For Another Four-Way Event

Since The CW introduced the DC universe to the small screen, the network has been offering fans a chance to see their superheroes come together during crossover events. In fact, the Arrow and The Flash spin-off series Legends of Tomorrow is a crossover in its own right, since it features characters from both of those shows. Last year, The CW brought all four of its DC shows together for a four-way crossover event that took place over the course of four nights. For some fans, it was a highlight for many of the shows, including Legends of Tomorrow.

At the summer press tour for the Television Critics Association, the head of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, shared his thoughts on last year’s four series crossover. According to Entertainment Weekly, Pedowitz called the crossover between Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl one of their most successful weeks of television in the history of the network. While the fact that the network is planning for their next big four-way event probably comes as no surprise to fans of the shows, things will be a little different this year, as the crossover will not happen over four nights and will instead be a two-night event. With some of the shows changing time slots going into the new season, the network has also chosen to make changes in how the crossover event takes place.

As Collider explained things, now that Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash have been paired up on one night, the network has decided to go with a two-hour per night, over the course of two nights event. This way, rather than having the crossover spread out over the three nights that the shows are on the network for this coming season, they will actually move one show around and turn it into a special hour of television. The way Mark Pedowitz explained things, it is like turning the crossover into a miniseries, and by doing things this way, it offers a tighter and more concise way of getting things done. Of course, Pedowitz also said that things could change for the following year and they may go back to a four-night crossover, but for this year they are looking to try something new.

Although The CW had no issues divulging the dates of the crossover event and how things will play out in terms of the way it will air on the network, details of what will take place during the “miniseries” event are being kept quiet. Pedowitz did tease that there will be some “romance” in the air, even if there is no idea yet as to who this romance will affect. Earlier this year, there was a discussion about the first four-way crossover and how much of a spectacle it was as it had all of these heroes coming together to fight off aliens. Going forward, the network and Greg Berlanti made it clear that they would not be able to get bigger than aliens without going too far.

With the network deciding not to go bigger in terms of the action, this means that they have decided to instead go with a larger emotional risk. For this new crossover event, the stakes will be raised emotionally, which also means that the “emotional payoff” will also be much bigger this time around.

While The CW and the DC shows themselves have not revealed much about what viewers can expect to see out of the upcoming four-way crossover, at least fans now have a date to mark down on their calendars. Audiences will get to see the Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl all team up again for their latest crossover event starting on November 27 and concluding the very next night.

