Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Taking The High Road After Angelina Jolie Bashed Him To Vanity Fair Magazine

Brad Pitt isn’t going to retaliate against Angelina Jolie’s recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

According to a new report, Brad Pitt feels that Angelina Jolie was attempting to make him look like a bad guy as she discussed their divorce and how the kids were coping with their split during her cover story for the magazine.

“He feels that Angie is still making him out to be the villain, and he can’t stand that,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine on August 2. “But he’s rising above it.”

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie said that her children were not healing from a divorce, but rather from “the events that led to the filing.” As fans will recall, it was reported that Brad Pitt had gotten physical with their oldest son after drinking heavily on private plane just days before Jolie filed for divorce.

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie never actually confirmed the fight, nor did they reveal exactly what “events” led up to Jolie’s filing, Pitt reportedly feels that Jolie’s comments to Vanity Fair magazine suggested that their children were healing from his behavior.

Following Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing last September, Brad Pitt spoke to GQ Style about his split from Angelina Jolie and admitted that he had struggled with sobriety during their marriage.

According to Life & Style magazine, another source previously claimed that Brad Pitt had reportedly told his now-estranged wife that he wants full-custody of their six kids, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Right away, the insider alleged, Angelina Jolie reportedly became angry and since then, the couple has allegedly been struggling to come to a custody agreement.

The first insider went on to reveal that despite Angelina Jolie’s recent interview, Brad Pitt’s focus remains on his six kids, not on painting his former partner in a negative light. After all, the source noted, Brad Pitt is in a great place with his kids and feels confident that he will one day have the custody arrangement he’s been wanting.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in September 2014 after about a decade of dating and separated in September 2016. Their divorce has not yet been finalized.

