Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, is doing her part for the family business by hosting educational Trump-driven segments on Facebook to provide real news stressing Donald Trump’s accomplishments. Lara Trump reportedly will be telling people about the things that Donald Trump is doing that they won’t read about in the mainstream media. Lara Trump, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child plans to make weekly installments to spread the word about the things Donald Trump is doing for the country.

Just after Donald Trump took office, Eric and Lara Trump announced that they were expecting their first child, a boy. Donald Trump’s two older children, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka both already have children, and so this child will join a large group of first cousins. While Eric and Donald Jr. work for Donald Trump’s businesses, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner work alongside Donald Trump in the White House. Up until now, Lara Trump has not worked with the family, and she explains that fatigue in her first trimester had her slowing down for a time.

“I was exhausted in the beginning. It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me. It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now.”

But now that Lara Trump is in her last trimester, she is putting her media skills to work in order to help Donald Trump.

Recently Eric and Lara Trump have been traveling with President Donald Trump to rallies in places like Ohio and West Virginia, and Lara Trump is said to be ready to do short presentations in support of President Trump on Facebook soon. The purpose of these presentations is to share the positive stories about Donald Trump that the mainstream media isn’t sharing.

“I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there.”

Lara is sharing not only the great things she claims Donald Trump is doing but also wants to talk about Trump’s financial contributions, like the fact that he is donating part of his salary to the Department of Education.

“Again, this is a president who is putting America before himself. I’m so proud of that.”

So far, Lara Trump has just teased the presentations she plans to give about Donald Trump’s achievements.

The Facebook presentations hosted by Lara Trump are said to come out of Donald Trump’s frustration at the chaos within the administration and the negative coverage of the same. Eric Trump went on to speak with Sean Hannity to say that he is frustrated that there isn’t a rush to defend his father.

“I want somebody to start fighting for him.”

Supposedly, this was the spark that led to Lara Trump’s Facebook segments. Lara Trump did introductions for the segments she calls real news.

“Want to know what President Trump did this week? Watch here for the REAL news!”

Lara Trump says that she wants to do these segments to allow Americans to have a glimpse into the week of President Donald Trump. With a Trump-Pence background, Lara Trump gives details about the things people might have missed from the prior week on “Real News.”

Lara Trump then signs off until her next segment presumably next Sunday.

“Thanks for joining us, everybody. I’m Lara Trump, and that is the real news.”

Will you tune into Facebook for Lara Trump’s two-minute “Real News” segments about the achievements of Donald Trump?

