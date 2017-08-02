Lala Kent Reportedly Returns To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With A New Attitude

Lala Kent has reportedly returned to filming on Vanderpump Rules for the series’ sixth season, and according to a new report, she has a whole new attitude.

After feuding with nearly all of her co-stars during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent has reportedly made amends with several of her fellow Bravo stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

“Lala is full-time filming again,” a source confirmed to Radar Online on August 2. “Lala wants everyone to like her and is actually liking Katie Maloney!”

In addition to her new friendships with Schroeder, Doute, and Maloney, who were all present during the recent cast trip to Mexico, Lala Kent has also been spending tons of time with Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, and Ariana Madix.

Although Ariana Madix said that Lala Kent was back at SUR Restaurant in a tweet to fans months ago, Radar Online told readers that Kent had left her job at the West Hollywood hotspot and began focusing on her singing career.

As fans may have seen on social media, Lala Kent recently performed a song at the L.A. Pride festival, which is often featured on episodes of Vanderpump Rules. However, fans will have to wait and see if the event will be seen on the sixth season of the show.

Lala Kent first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the series’ fourth season while working at SUR Restaurant as a hostess. However, the following year, as she continued to speak of her secret relationship, rumors began swirling which suggested she was dating a married man and quickly promoted her to quit the show.

Lala Kent then reunited with her co-stars to film the Season 5 reunion and afterwards, she began spending tons of time with Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

