Chester Bennington’s Death Certificate Issued As 20-Foot Mural In His Honor Stops Traffic On the 101

Just two weeks after Chester Bennington’s death, news broke today regarding the Linkin Park frontman’s death certificate, and it confirms what most fans already knew.

TMZ obtained a copy of Bennington’s death certificate, which officially states that the singer died from hanging with a belt. The document gives further information on Chester’s death, listing the singer’s time of death was at 9:08 a.m. at his residence. It goes on to list Bennington’s occupation as a “rock star musician” with 27 years of experience in the industry.

Since the singer passed away, Variety reports that Linkin Park currently has not one, but two of their albums in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. According to Billboard, the band’s album, Hybrid Theory, moved from Number 26 to Number 8 in the charts. Their other album, One More Light, jumped from Number 17 to Number 4.

Fans continue to honor the late singer, most recently with an insane 20-foot mural in the back of Rock’n Pies in Sherman Oaks, which borders the infamous 101 highway. Variety reports that a California man by the name of Jonas Never completed the entire mural on his own in just two days.

In the interview, Jonas says that he grew up listening to Linkin Park and that he used to walk to the pitching mound to the song, “One Step Closer.” It’s obvious that he is a huge fan and admirer of Chester.

A post shared by Rock’n Pies Pizza Los Angeles???? (@rocknpies) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

The mural itself shows Bennington shirtless and tatted, staring off into the distance with a smile on his face. Jonas had attention to detail as Chester’s ear gauges can also be seen in the photo.

Jim Conners, who owns Rock’n Pies, told Variety that people have been stopping by the mural to take pictures, even as late as 11:30 p.m. He also states that while Jonas was working on the mural, he could hear people beeping their horns and cheering him on as they passed him on the 101.

A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Fans of the singer continue to flood his Instagram page with heartfelt posts and comments. Many fans say that they miss his voice while others simply say “rest in peace.” But the post below sums up the emotions of Linkin Park fans across the globe.

“Miss you. Your voice, your laugh your smile are forever in the memory of my heart.”

And if you’d like to follow muralist Jonas Never to see more of his work, you can do so on his Instagram page.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]