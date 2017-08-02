‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week of August 7: Julian’s Trial, Finn Confronts Lying Hayden, Sam Still Struggles

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 7 through August 11 reveal that Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) is still not in her right mind. The swelling in her brain from the encephalitis caused by her toxoplasmosis infection has left serious gaps in her memory. Sam tries to recall what happened to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) but it looks like she still doesn’t remember kicking him down into the pit. The promised GH death will not be Sonny or Sam and should be day player Garvey (Rick Ravanello).

Hayden can’t face her future – Finn freaks

General Hospital spoilers promise that Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) tries to make her ex-husband Jared (Matt Corboy) go away and on Monday, August 7, Hayden reaches out to someone for advice. Since Hayden can’t go to Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), perhaps it will be Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) or Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) to whom she turns. On August 8, Hayden desperately looks for a way out. On August 10, Hayden and Liz do some bonding.

The same day, GH spoilers from Soap Central say Finn feels deceived and when he tries to get some honesty from his fiancee, is certain that he’s not getting the whole truth. Also next week, Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) is back, and he could be part of Sam’s infection storyline. It seems the veteran soap actor gets more than a one and done episode after all. In other General Hospital comings and goings news, an extra scored the role of bailiff for August 10 and 11 which tells us that Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) trial kicks off on Thursday of next week.

Hayden's future with Finn rests squarely with Jared. How far will she go to get him what he wants? Find out… a new #GH starts now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/MxRGZQr7Ct — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 2, 2017

Alexis is key to Julian’s fate as his trial kicks off

Next week, we’ll get a couple of days of Julian’s trial, and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) is confident he can beat the rap if Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will play ball. On August 10th, General Hospital spoilers promise that Scott has some doubts as the trial begins and Alexis’ daughters have some advice from her on what she should do when called to the stand. On Friday, Scott pushes his luck and Alexis waivers in her resolve and then decides to be honest about Julian as she testifies – but will this help or hurt his cause?

Ava Jerome (Maura West) has a tough week according to GH spoilers. Ava begins her therapy but, by the end of the week, is a total mess once again. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) will prove important to encouraging Ava to get her to take care of her health and press on with her life. Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) learns shocking news from Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos) the week of August 7. What could her big surprise be? Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) is sticking around a bit longer, and she seems to like Molly.

WATCH: Alexis pokes holes in Julian's plan to have her testify in his upcoming trial. What'll convince her to take the stand? #GH pic.twitter.com/vye5OCjyjA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 19, 2017

Romance at last – and a surprise return

General Hospital has been sorely lacking in romance lately, but things are about to heat up. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) has been taking advice from Ask Man Landers, and Mac’s amorous ways get him and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) in trouble when they’re caught acting like teenagers. Mid-week, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) gets a pleasant surprise, and it could be that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is finally back in Port Charles to stay. Her absence has not been good for their marriage!

Other spoilers for the week of August 7 predict that Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) makes a very good impression and it will likely be to Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpi). Valerie and Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) are fast friends, and the lady cop announces to Dillon that she thinks Kiki is a good choice for him. Also next week, Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) has some screen time and gives Finn her blessing.

Only one person knows where Sonny is. And she's in no place to lead the police anywhere. A riveting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/t12cmqfuzY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 26, 2017

JaSam and CarSon drama

With Sonny at the old distillery that’s about to be blown sky high on August 3, it’s a close call. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) needs help and turns to Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) who was a rock the last time Sonny was injured and proved crucial to his recovery. On August 8, General Hospital spoilers say Carly has to swallow her pride. Does this have something to do with Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) who noticed the shell casing on Josslyn Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) necklace that leads to Sonny’s rescue?

Jason has questions for Griffin about the gaps in Sam’s memories and on August 8, Jason tries to intervene to help out. Jason realizes Sam nearly killed Sonny and worries he can’t protect her from the cops. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) looks for resolution and it might be about Sam’s attack on Sonny. There is a lot of action to see on GH the week of Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11.

How much of what's happening to Sam is in her head? Griffin's on the case! A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bt0nsEVYcc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 15, 2017

There’s lots more to come with Steve Burton’s return as fans want to know whether he’s Jason again or not. There’s a new writer at GH, and most viewers hope that means fresh story lines. Watch the ABC soap and be sure to check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

