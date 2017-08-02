LuAnn De Lesseps Marriage: ‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Discusses Cheating Rumors

LuAnn De Lesseps and her husband, Tom D’Agostino, have denied the recent cheating rumors against him are true, and during a recent interview, the Real Housewives of New York City‘s co-stars spoke out.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer, who is currently starring in her first season as a Real Housewife, were asked about the rumors and if they believed them.

As All About the Real Housewives revealed to readers on August 2, both Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer knew that they would be questioned about LuAnn De Lesseps’ marriage eventually, but according to Radzwill, she doesn’t believe the rumors regarding D’Agostino’s alleged infidelities. As for Tinsley Mortimer, she seemed empathetic towards her co-star’s situation before suggesting that there may be some truth to the reports.

“I mean, look, Page Six is not always accurate. We’ve all been a victim of that,” Mortimer admitted, “but sometimes, there’s little things that it’s not completely always made up.”

LuAnn De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino got married just months ago after rumors began swirling that D’Agostino had kissed another woman. As fans may recall, De Lesseps’ co-stars brought the issue to her attention, but ultimately, she chose to move forward with her plans to wed.

LuAnn De Lesseps has been featured on The Real Housewives of New York City since the show began airing on Bravo TV in 2008. However, during the reality show’s sixth season, she appeared only in a friend role before returning to her full-time role the following year.

As for her dating life, fans didn’t see a whole lot of dating from LuAnn De Lesseps after her divorce. Instead, she appeared to get serious with just one man, Jacques Azoulay, before her marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

