Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Use Baby Gender To Champion Equality As Sister Venus’ Car Crash Complicates

Serena Williams is expecting her first baby in a month or two. One thing surprising that the former world number one decided with her fiance Alexis Ohanian to delay the baby’s gender reveal until the day of its birth. Keeping the baby gender a secret is not just a good experience for the new parents, but also a great commercial opportunity for the couple to promote things that they hold dear to their hearts.

However, while Serena and Alexis are readying themselves to become parents, her older sister Venus Williams is going through complications in the car crash she was in this spring.

It was revealed during Wimbledon 2017 that Venus had the right of way when a car drove into her, killing one of the passengers in the other vehicle.

The report states that “Williams crossed slowly in front of a car driven by Barson’s wife, Linda, and the Barsons’ Hyundai Accent had smashed into the side of Williams’s Toyota Sequoia SUV.”

No charges have been pressed, but it looks like the victim’s family is not ready to the case go into oblivion. Their attorney is currently working to get access to her phone to see if there is any data available as to what she was doing during the accident.

The motion states that “evidence gathered thus far indicated [Williams] may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed,” in how she responded to the situation, according to ESPN.

Venus Williams, who was the runner-up at this year’s Wimbledon, has kept her silence on Twitter and Instagram, as she is working on the game on court, through this legal incident. In one of the post match interviews, she revealed just how much remorse she felt about the car crash, ending her sentences in tears.

“There are no words to describe, like, how devastating and, yeah,” she said according to Washington Post. “I am completely speechless. It’s just — yeah, I mean, I’m just…”

Meanwhile, her sister Serena is having one of the most joyful experiences. Most of her life was marked by her groundbreaking and historical accomplishments in the world of tennis, but now, she is getting ready for motherhood and all the happiness and challenges it will bring.

She and her fiance have kept their silence on the baby gender, but they have been using the mystery as a way to promote brands and issues that are close to their heart. For Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, the 35-year-old tennis player displayed her prominent baby bump with a quote from Maya Angelou.

July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, which represents the number of days into 2017 a black woman must work to earn the same pay a white man made in 2016 — that's nearly 8 extra months! Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Before that, she has promoted SurveyMonkey and Tempurpedic on Instagram, linking both brands as an integral part of her pregnancy journey.

So in love with my bump ????. So not in love with the pregnancy aches and pains that come with it. Luckily, my @tempurpedic adapts to my new shape so I can sleep better and wake up rejuvenated, not sore. Ladies, invest in one! #ThisSleepIsPower #ad A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Just yesterday, Alexis Ohanian was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which he linked his best guesses for the baby gender to show his support for women’s rights and empowerment.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant, and she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” he said in the interview. “If anything, it’s really just reinforced how amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women are.”

Check out her fiance embracing the crowd on Jimmy Kimmel.

I'll be on @jimmykimmel tonight on ABC. We talked about Bird Teams; Today You, Tomorrow Me; and a dog that looks like William H. Macy. You should watch. ???? A post shared by Alexis Ohanian ???? (@alexisohanian) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

