‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 4: Top 4 Questions For ‘The Spoils Of War’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3, “The Queen’s Justice.”

The third episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 saw one of the most anticipated meetings of the series as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) came face-to-face for the first time. Their meeting was a fireworks show that recapped years of history between their respective Houses, among other things.

While the question of whether Jon Snow would bend the knee to the fiery aspiring queen was answered, other questions remained. Here are the top four questions for “The Spoils of War” to answer.

Question No. 1: Does Varys really not know about Jon Snow?

When Varys (Conleth Hill) entered Daenerys’ throne room to update her on some recent events, he blew past Jon Snow and Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham). Varys’ lack of interest in Jon is particularly curious, especially if you subscribe to the theory that Varys knows about Jon Snow, as has been previously speculated on the Inquisitr.

If Varys knows about Jon Snow, he knows that Daenerys is not the last Targaryen, and he seems determined to have one on the Iron Throne. So why would he discount Jon as a potential Targaryen heir?

Varys’ behavior is more in keeping with someone who is completely in the dark, an unusual circumstance for the “Spider.” Did Ned Stark manage to keep the realm’s best-kept secret from its greatest spymaster?

Question No. 2: Is Daenerys going mad?

Daenerys’ meeting with Jon Snow got off to a rocky start as she immediately demanded that Jon bend the knee to her. When Jon refused, the Mother of Dragons was not happy at all.

Daenerys’ desire for ultimate power and control of the entire Seven Kingdoms has reached its zenith. The woman with many names is showing an increasing lack of self-doubt and no shortage of entitlement.

Question No. 3: Why would Bran choose that memory?

The latest Stark sibling homecoming took place in “The Queen’s Justice.” The joyous reunion took place between Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and her younger brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). Instead of returning his sister’s embrace when she hugged him, Bran sat unresponsively. That was not the worst of it.

When Sansa later visits Bran in the godswood, he attempts to prove he is the Three-Eyed Raven by recalling the night Sansa was married to and then raped by Ramsay Bolton. Sansa recoils from the memory, while an emotionally aloof Bran remains unmoved by his sister’s obvious pain.

Why did Bran remind his sister of such a horrific memory when he could have chosen anything else, such as her reunion with Jon Snow and the retaking of Winterfell, to prove his claim? While Game of Thrones‘ showrunners explained Bran’s state of mind to Entertainment Weekly, they did not elaborate on why Bran selected that particular memory to prove his claim to Sansa.

Question No. 4: Why did Daenerys not acknowledge Robb Stark as the last King in the North?

When Daenerys makes her case for Jon Snow to bend the knee, she mentions the last Stark to be the King in the North and his name was not Robb Stark (Richard Madden). Robb was declared the King in the North following his father’s death, as the Northern Lords decided against backing any of the Baratheon brothers’ claims to the Iron Throne, deciding to strike out for Northern independence from the Seven Kingdoms.

So why did Daenerys not acknowledge Robb and his elected position? One reason she could be choosing to ignore it is that she will not acknowledge any post-Targaryen ruler, let alone the North’s desire for independence. Will Jon ask her why she ignored his brother’s reign? Find out when Game of Thrones Season 7 continues with Episode 4. “The Spoils of War” premieres August 6 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]