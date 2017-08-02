Kourtney Kardashian’s Pert Derriere Causes Internet Flurry And She And Scott Disick Are ‘Done Romantically’

Kourtney Kardashian’s age and status as a mother of three are not going to keep her from sharing hot pictures on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a picture of herself that showed off her pert derriere. The picture got more than a million “likes” and got a lot of admiration from her fans.

“That a** is so HOT girl,” said one,” said one.

There was another fan who couldn’t keep herself from comparing Kourtney Kardashian with her sisters and was of the opinion that Kourtney was the “hottest” among them.

“Awesome body the best from the sisters,” said another fan.

Several of her fans thought she did not look like she had three kids. Thanks to Kourtney’s strict exercise and diet regimen, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star always looks great. The caption to the picture was “on my app.” Kourtney shares a lot of her beauty secrets on her app, and that’s one of the reasons her fans like her. She’s very outspoken about the fact that she does not starve herself to look like she does and instead works for it.

Kourtney works with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who has personally designed an exercise regimen for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

While Kourtney Kardashian may be looking like a million dollars to her fans, her ex-husband Scott Disick thinks Kourtney “tries too hard” and looks like a “drag queen.” After being spotted with a bevy of young women, it looks like Kourtney and Scott have moved on. Kourtney is now going around with Bendjima Younes, and TMZ has reported that they are “done romantically.”

The Inquisitr had reported that Kourtney Kardashian has a lot of expectations from Scott Disick and wants him to “turn himself around” for their three kids. Despite being separated for a while, the two are often seen together for the sake of their kids. Kourtney and Scott have been in an on and off the relationship because Scott is unable to control his drinking and once admitted on an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians that he is a sex addict.

