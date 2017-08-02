Maddie Ziegler Starts Her Own Clothing Line, Reveals Why She Left Dance Moms

Dance Moms may be returning with all of the drama it left with, but Maddie Ziegler still isn’t a part of the show. Although several media outlets have asked her if she is interested in returning to her roots, the star has coyly said that she is moving on to bigger and better things, and she isn’t wrong.

Along with appearing in a feature film, The Book of Henry, the young star is also working on a secret film project with Kate Hudson and her mentor, Sia. Later this year, she will be going on tour with Sia in Australia and New Zealand, which is coincidentally where her boyfriend, Jack, lives.

Although Maddie Ziegler has played it cool when it comes to speaking about Abby Lee Miller, recently saying she doesn’t have “anything to say” about the former reality star, she has admitted that she has learned a lot from her.

As to why Maddie Ziegler left Dance Moms, the young star says that she felt the show was incredibly stressful and that too much pressure was put on her and her younger sister, Mackenzie. The pair, however, is now finding their own footing as Mackenzie Ziegler works on life as a singer, in addition to appearing as a spokesperson for the Justice clothing line.

In addition to all of her other projects, Maddie Ziegler has just released a clothing line, which debuted July 31st. Called “Not Dressed For Boys,” the practical line is geared toward girls in their early teens, which is also Maddie’s age. The styles mimic some of the mid-to-late 1990s styles that were spotted on girls some 20 years ago.

Maddie Ziegler is also modeling the clothing in her line and has signed with a top modeling agency in Hollywood. It is unclear whether or not she is seriously pursuing a career in modeling or not, but it seems she is at least interested in trying her hand at it.

The star has not stated if she would be watching the new season of Dance Moms, but her younger sister, Mackenzie, had admitted that she had never really watched a full episode of the TV show.

