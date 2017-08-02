The Broadway Cast Of ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Revealed

Fans of J.K. Rowling’s iconic Harry Potter series have long been aware that since its opening in London’s West End, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been one of the hottest tickets in town. After it was announced, tickets sold out so quickly that one couldn’t even get a seat for another year. The unique show, based on the book by J.K. Rowling which came out at the same time, chronicles the life of Harry Potter and his friends as grown ups, as well as their children.

The play takes place in two parts, and those who buy tickets to the play generally stay for an all day event in which fans see the first play in the afternoon or the second play in the evening. Audiences can also decide to see the second play on another day, but most audience members recommend seeing it back-to-back.

The play is transferring to Broadway to make its debut on the other side of the pond so American Harry Potter fans can enjoy the magic of the unique and long-running show. Today, the full cast of 28, which is rather large for a non-musical production, was just announced after everything was signed.

Seven of the original cast members from the London production will hop across the pond to reprise their roles in New York. These include Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger), Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy), and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). The rest of the cast will be made up of actors that had auditioned for the roles.

The show is the most awarded in the history of the United Kingdom’s Olivier Awards, winning nine awards. Altogether, the praised show won 22 awards the year it debuted. It will be interesting to see if the play is able to pick up just as many Tony Awards in the United States.

The play takes place 20 years after the original Harry Potter story ends in the same universe. It was written by Jack Thorne based on the original book by J.K. Rowling.

