‘The Originals’ Spinoff: CW President Says There Have Been Discussions Of Hope Mikaelson’s Future

The Originals Season 5 might be the final chapter for Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and his siblings. However, there could be a future show for Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Several weeks ago, there were rumors that Hope might get her own series, and it looks like it might actually happen. The president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, said there have been discussions regarding a spinoff for Klaus and Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) daughter.

According to TV Line, the network president isn’t ready to give up on fans never seeing Hope Mikaelson again. Even though nothing is set in stone yet, there have been conversations about Hope’s future on The CW. However, before any decision is made, Julie Plec, creator of The Originals, wants to wait until Season 5 has finished.

“There’s been many conversations about the character Hope… Nothing has come out of it yet. Julie really wants to get the final season of The Originals done.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans were wondering if there would be future spinoffs. After all, The Originals was spawned from The Vampire Diaries. At the time, it was speculated that another vampire-related series from Julie Plec could have to do with the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. At the end of Season 4, it is where Hope was headed, and it is where the teenager will still be when the series returns.

At Comic-Con, a Season 5 sizzle reel was released. It showed Hope at school, painting, a passion that is also shared by her father, Klaus Mikaelson. When The Originals returns, Hope will be determined to reunite her family, even if it destroys her.

Always & Forever ❤️ ….Thank you @theoriginals #sandiegocomiccon #theoriginals A post shared by The Originals (@theoriginals) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

However, fans shouldn’t worry too much about Hope or the Mikaelson family. Plec confirmed that it is her hope that everyone will have happy endings. The goal is to somehow bring the family back together again. Now, the only question is how will that happen without allowing the Hollow to piece herself again? That is going to be a difficult task, but it’s one that is necessary in order to satisfy viewers.

Describe the show in three seconds… vampires, werewolves, witches, family, blood, watch it #theoriginals #sandiegocomiccon A post shared by The Originals (@theoriginals) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

What do you think of there possibly being another spinoff to this franchise? Would you like to see a show centered around Hope Mikaelson of The Originals?

[Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Sony Pictures/AP Images]