Pippa Middleton All Alone As Husband James Matthews Returns To Work After Wimbledon 2017 And Honeymoon

Now that the exciting part of the summer is over, Pippa Middleton is spending the rest in London by herself. Ever since her wedding in early May, the British socialite has been busy enjoying her time in French Polynesia with her new husband James Matthews and watching tennis matches at Wimbledon 2017. Now that it is officially August, and her husband back to his work, it looks like she has to fend for herself back at home.

Kate Middleton’s sister has not been seen since her outing with her husband at Wimbledon this year. She attended tennis matches all throughout the tournament, but James joined her only towards the end.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, 33, and Matthews, 41, were all smiles on Friday at Center Court as they watched American player Sam Querrey’s match against Marin Cilic,” reports People Magazine.

This was the first time the new couple was seen after their two-week honeymoon, looking radiant in love. They had spent most of their time island hopping in the Pacific, choosing to stay away from the Caribbean, which they frequently visit thanks to various hotels and property Matthews’ family owns in St. Barts.

Pippa Middleton arrived at the #Wimbledon semifinals in a stunning all-white look. pic.twitter.com/0C3orVZJoi — InStyle (@InStyle) July 14, 2017

With Wimbledon out of the way and her husband back to work, there is not too much exciting going on in the new bride’s life. She was not seen in public, attending any public events or even out on a stroll, until weeks later, when she emerged riding her beloved bike through town.

“[T]his week it was back to more mundane pursuits for Kate’s younger sister, who was snapped cycling around west London running errands on Monday,” reports the Daily Mail.

She was dressed in classic French style and had a small crossbody back with her, which showed that she was not running from meeting to meeting that day. It looked like she was running personal errands, and not anything related to business or work.

In fact, it is not totally clear what work Pippa has lined up this year. While James Matthews is a famous banker and businessman, she has hopped from one career to the other, penning articles for Waitrose, writing party planning articles, and doing high-intensity races to raise money for charity foundations.

Do you think Pippa has loftier career goals now that she is married? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images]