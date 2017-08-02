Tennessee 4-Month-Old Suffers 2nd And 3rd Degree Burns While In Care Of Babysitter

A Tennessee family is reeling after a 4-month-old infant suffered was severely burned while in the care of a trusted babysitter. The horrific injuries took place on July 27, that’s when mom Danielle Stover left 4-month-old Maddox with a “trusted adult babysitter.” Late in the evening, she reportedly got a call from that same babysitter frantically telling her to meet up at the hospital.

When she arrived, reports KATU 4, it was to learn that her infant was suffering second and third-degree burns over much of the front of his tiny body. According to Stover, little Maddox had second-degree burns on his face and third-degree burns from his chest to below his knees. Burns the Tennessee 4-month-old allegedly endured while in the care of his babysitter.

“I couldn’t imagine something happening to my baby, and it was like a nightmare.”

According to Danielle Stover, little Maddox had been left with the babysitter so that she could go to work. It allegedly between the time she left him and the time she met up with the babysitter in a Tennessee hospital that the small infant was so horrifically burned. Stover claims that her son was so badly burned while in the care of the trusted babysitter that he was “barely breathing” at the hospital.

“He was barely breathing when she handed me him. What happened to cause this? Why does my baby have to go through something like this? Why does he have to suffer? My 4-month-old — why?”

The Tennessee baby’s injuries were so severe that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has become involved in the case, at the request of Carroll County District Attorney General Matt Stowe. And the Attorney General is not the only one who desperately wants answers in the unthinkable case of a 4-month-old being burned and suffering devastating injuries while in the care of a so-called “trusted” adult babysitter.

Tracy Stover, grandmother to little Maddox, wants to know what happened to her grandson. She is also concerned about the impact of the 4-month-old Tennessee baby’s seemingly senseless injuries on his mother, her daughter.

#NEW 9pm TBI investigates after 4 month old baby boy severely burned in care of adult babysitter. @FOXNashville https://t.co/ye7VOpLZqj pic.twitter.com/Y1JBwlEFuv — Samantha Singer (@SamanthaWZTV) August 2, 2017

“How does a baby get second and third degree burns just on the front side of his body from a bath. I want to take all the pain away from him and make him better. I want to take all the pain off of our daughter. No mother should have to go through this. And for an innocent child to have this done to him, it’s wrong.”

Allegedly, the burns suffered by little Maddox have been characterized as “water burns,” i.e., scalding. While the name of the babysitter caring for the infant at the time he was burned has not been released, it is being publicly speculated that he was injured, somehow, during a routine bath.

After his burns, 4-month-old Maddox was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee due to the severity of his injuries. However, the infant was so badly burned that he ultimately had to be flown to Shriner Hospital for Children in Cincinnati.

Family says 4-month-old Tennessee boy severely burned while in babysitter's care https://t.co/eUNNzczJ1K pic.twitter.com/f6hlNwSAUy — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) August 2, 2017

Currently, the Tennessee 4-month-old remains at Shriner Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his burns.

As a GoFundMe Campaign set up on behalf of the family details, little Maddox ultimately suffered severe second and third-degree burns on 45 percent of his body. The Tennessee 4-month-old is now, according to the crowdfunding campaign, stable. However, he faces months of painful recovery from the injuries he sustained while in the care of his babysitter.

Mom Danielle Stover has spoken out about the suffering her baby is now enduring, and the helplessness she feels as he continues to recover from being burned.

“It’s hard to stay strong for him. I know when he cries he’s hurting, and I know there’s nothing I can do. No human being at all should have to go through this. And to think about it being a 4 month old. My 4 month old.”

At this time, neither the name of the babysitter tending Maddox at the time of his burns nor that person’s version of what happened to the Tennessee 4-month-old has been made public.

[Featured Image by Kirya Wilkerson on behalf of Danielle Stover/GoFundMe]