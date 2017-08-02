Jill Zarin Discusses Joining ‘RHONY’ For Season 10

Jill Zarin is open to returning to The Real Housewives of New York City.

After being let go from the hit Bravo series after the fourth season, Jill Zarin has appeared on the show as a guest and may now be on the verge of a full-time comeback.

“Maybe, just to keep me busy. That’s the first time I’ve ever said that, but maybe,” Jill Zarin revealed during an interview with Wetpaint Entertainment on July 31.

According to Jill Zarin, she’d be open to the idea of rejoining the show because it would give her something to do. As she explained, she doesn’t know if she can sit at home with nothing on her schedule as her husband, Bobby, continues to battle thyroid cancer.

Jill Zarin’s interview took place at her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon, where she was surrounded by a number of past and present Real Housewives stars, including Kelly Bensimon, LuAnn De Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and Ramona Singer. There were also stars present from other cities, including Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami and Kathy Wakile from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Jill Zarin and Ramona Singer recently made amends after being estranged from one another for years following a dramatic falling out on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Jill Zarin spoke of her rekindled friendship with Ramona Singer during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at her event, revealing that she and Singer have grown close in recent weeks. She also said Singer had shown up for her at the hospital as her husband received treatment.

Ramona Singer also spoke to the magazine about her rekindled friendship with Jill Zarin and told the outlet that Bobby was looking “fabulous” during her recent visit to the hospital. As for her relationship with Zarin, Singer said they were in a great place.

Jill Zarin was also on the outs with Bethenny Frankel when she left The Real Housewives of New York City, and the two women have remained at odds ever since.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

