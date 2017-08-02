Billie Lourd Opens Up About The Last Time She Saw Her Mother, Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher’s tragic death in December 2016 took everyone by surprise, not the least her daughter, Billie Lourd. Sadly, just days after Carrie Fisher passed away from cardiac arrest from having several different types of drugs in her system, her mother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds also passed away from a stroke. This left Billie Lourd, who had been close to both of the women in her family all alone.

Although Billie Lourd still has her father and his side of the family, she says she misses the chaotic nature of her mother, who was “all over the place.” She says she and her mother were frequent visitors to the store Sharper Image when it was open 24 hours, going in at 3 a.m. to grab things.

While Billie Lourd says she knew she was a natural performer, her mother and grandmother were both adverse to her stepping into the spotlight for herself. Both women told her the lifestyle wasn’t all it was cracked up to be and that perhaps she should consider doing something else with her life. Still, Billie Lourd ending up falling in their famous acting footsteps, starring in Scream Queens and now American Horror Story. The actress also had a small role in the most recent Star Wars film, which she got to film alongside her mother as she reprised her famous role as Princess Leia.

✨????????✨@mssarahcatharinepaulson and I have a lil chit chat bout Gore Vidal's makeout party, when sharper image was open 24 hours and of course all thangs @ahsfx in the September issue of @townandcountrymag ????????feeling and looking definition #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

Billie Lourd also spoke about the final time she saw her mother in person. One of her bigger Scream Queens episodes was on, which she says she felt incredibly embarrassed about. According to Billie, she was really hard on herself about the whole thing, saying that she didn’t like how she looked, wasn’t fond of her performance and was just all around not happy with how it turned out.

Being self-conscious of it, Carrie Fisher came over to her house and told her that they should watch the show together. After Billie pointed out the parts where she thought she failed as an actress, her mother evidently told her to “shut up” because she had done a wonderful job in her Scream Queens role, which is a memory she treasures.

❤????❤ My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did. Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend ???????? A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]