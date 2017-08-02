Hannah Ferrier, Bobby Giancola, And Crew Film ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 2 Reunion Show

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean can rejoice. While the first season of the spin-off didn’t have a reunion show, nor did Season 4 of the original Below Deck, there will be a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 reunion show. On Tuesday, Hannah Ferrier, Bobby Giancola, Malia White, Adam Glick, Lauren Cohen, Christine “Bugsy” Drake, Max Hagley, Wesley Walton, and Captain Sandy Yawn gathered in New York City to film the Season 2 reunion show with host Andy Cohen.

The last reunion show from the franchise to air was the Below Deck Season 3 reunion show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kate Chastain, the chief stew for the original show, indicated in a tweet after the Season 4 finale episode aired that there was no Season 4 reunion show because Bravo simply had no space on its programming schedule to air it, nor was there a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1 reunion show. As the Inquisitr reported, Andy, in response to criticism last December that there wasn’t a Season 1 reunion show, said that it wasn’t his personal decision to make but rather Bravo’s decision to forgo the special. He did acknowledge, however, that a lot of people wanted a reunion show.

Perhaps, after not getting two reunion shows, the franchise’s fans finally made enough noise this time to convince the network to make room for a reunion show. Or perhaps the network simply decided on its own that the current season’s drama has been compelling enough to warrant a reunion show.

Prior to filming the reunion show, deckhand Bobby, who along with chief stew Hannah was one of the Season 1 cast members to return for the second season, shared a photo of himself hanging out in New York City with Malia, Bugsy, Max, and Wes. Bobby called them the “A team” and anticipated a “very interesting” reunion show. Bobby’s photo indicates that when the Season 2 reunion show airs, viewers will see Bobby, Malia, Bugsy, Max, and Wes supporting and defending one another in opposition of Hannah, Lauren, and Adam.

The two A teams! From #california to #nyc ! Filming our #belowdeckmed #reunion tonight…should be quite interesting! A post shared by Bobby Giancola (@bgcola28) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Malia, Wes, and Max even grabbed a meal together beforehand to ensure that they wouldn’t film hungry.

Malia also shared a photo that showed that she wore a low-cut and figure-hugging red dress. She completed her look with smokey eye makeup, nude lips, and her hair left down in loose curls.

Malia’s love interest, Wes, posted a photo that shows that the reunion show took place in the Bravo club house, where Andy’s talk show Watch What Happens Live films.

Malia’s adversary, chef Adam, who in recent episodes have accused her of leading him on and tricking Wes as well, also shared a photo of himself with Andy in the Bravo clubhouse.

Oh hi ???? Andy ???? A post shared by Adam Glick (@chefadamglick) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

As for the chief stew, Hannah shared a photo that shows she opted to go with a glamorous look, with her hair pulled back in a high ponytail and smokey eye makeup. She accessorized with gold earrings, which matched her black with gold trim top or dress.

Hannah’s ally, Lauren, indicated that she had a rough time filming the reunion; after filming it, she admitted to a fan that she could use some love after the night she has had.

????????????thanks! Could use the love after the night I've had so far! https://t.co/GZrzyLclS1 — Lauren (@LaurenBelowDeck) August 2, 2017

At least Lauren had the support of Below Deck Season 1’s Tiffany Copeland, who posted a photo of them hanging out in New York City.

Third stew love ???? #belowdeckmed @__laurencohen A post shared by Tiffany Copeland (@nautiyachty) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

A major topic of discussion during the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 reunion show featuring Hannah Ferrier, Bobby Giancola, Adam Glick, Malia White, Lauren Cohen, Christine “Bugsy” Drake, Max Hagley, Wesley Walton, and Captain Sandy Yawn was likely the love triangle involving Malia, Adam, and Wes. On Tuesday, host Andy Cohen asked viewers, via a tweet, who is better for Malia: Adam or Wes? As of Wednesday afternoon, the overwhelming majority of voting viewers, 75 percent, went with Wes.

Who is better for Malia? #BelowDeckMed — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 2, 2017

