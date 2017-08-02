Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Panic As Video Of His Mental Breakdown, Revealing Drug Use Could Be Leaked

Kim Kardashian is panicking because a video of Kanye West’s mental breakdown has reportedly emerged which reveals that the rapper had a drug problem. The celebrity couple is doing everything in their power to ensure that the video does not get leaked online.

Kim and Kanye attempt to keep video private

Kanye West’s “extreme breakdown” which landed him in the hospital for over a week last year was reportedly caught on camera. The video also includes footage of the rapper discussing his problem with popping pills and the celebrity couple is doing whatever they can to make sure this video doesn’t see the light of day.

Kanye West is currently involved in a bitter lawsuit battle against his touring insurance company after canceling the remainder of his Life of Pablo tour last year. If the video gets out with him acknowledging that he had been using drugs at the time of his breakdown, the rapper could lose the entire case and be out millions of dollars.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is also reportedly at stake if the video is leaked to the public.

Apparently, more than 20 hours of video was recorded in the days before the rapper was hospitalized in November. An insider told In Touch that the tapes revealed the rapper’s condition deteriorating.

Drugs played a part in rapper’s breakdown

Radar Online confirmed that the video revealed the 40-year-old saying “this is all about me getting off drugs, bad drugs” and also mentioned popping prescription painkillers.

The video also contains footage of the rapper having a “multi-day meltdown that includes crying fits, violence, wild behavior, and the effects of sleep deprivation.”

The release of such sensitive, personal information could “destroy” his three-year marriage to Kim Kardashian, 36.

Throughout the months leading up to Kanye filing the $10 million lawsuit, the rapper’s team was desperate to keep the tape from leaking.

West even had an employee fly to London with the footage so that the insurance company could view it without giving up control of the video.

“Kanye’s team was so concerned about it leaking that they refused to let it out of their control.”

The video became a major piece of evidence in the lawsuit. The insurance company obviously argued that the rapper’s comments in the video were clearly triggered by prescription pills, which violated their policy.

The insurance company previously refused to pay his claims after canceling his music tour last year. West admitted that his behavior was “strained, confused, and erratic.”

It was also recently reported that Kim Kardashian testified under oath about her husband’s struggle with mental illness.

Do you think the video of Kanye West’s breakdown will eventually be leaked online? How will this affect his marriage with Kim Kardashian? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]