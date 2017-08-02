Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her daughter with ex-husband Jason Hoppy and talking about her parenting style. Frankel is proud of not needing or using a nanny when she is with daughter, Bryn. Although Bethenny says that parenting can be complicated, at least in the early years, it’s not much different from training your dog.

“Kids are like dogs. They have to know where the wee-wee pads is. ‘This is where you pee and his is where you don’t pee.'”

But even though the Real Housewives of New York star thinks that parenting is smooth sailing, Bethenny is finding that dealing with her ex isn’t. Frankel’s ex, Jason Hoppy, seems to be doing his best to disrupt Bethenny’s life. Recently, Jason Hoppy was arrested for stalking and harassment after bombarding Bethenny with emails and texts. Hoppy also attempted to confront Bethenny in front of Bryn’s school. Although their divorce is finally over after much legal wrangling, Hoppy can’t seem to leave his ex-wife alone. Many of Jason Hoppy’s messages take a threatening tone.

“We could have a much different relationship but you’re unwilling to shut your mouth about me and my daughter [a]nd refuse to cooperate. Ball[‘]s in your court to change it. I’m happy to meet for to discuss. And you know you’re the problem. But if not I wil[l] proceed as I see fit.”

Feelin' a little shady today. A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

After Jason Hoppy’s arrest, he asked the judge to throw out the charges against him, but that request was denied. RHONY Bethenny Frankel says she’s not going to let the drama stop her from making the most of her time with Bryn. Bethenny Frankel says she likes to spoil Bryn, but she “doesn’t negotiate with terrorists.”

“I’m liberal and I like to spoil, but I lay down the hammer when it’s time.”

Bethenny explains that in parenting Bryn, she realizes that her daughter is much like herself.

“My daughter’s extremely strong-willed and sassy and funny and likes to beat a joke into the ground. Which makes me realize that’s my kid.”

And while most Real Housewives stars have nannies to help manage child care, Frankel boasts that when Bryn is with her, there are no nannies around, and Bethenny does it all herself.

“When I am with my daughter, I’m 100 percent with her. So when I work, I work. And when I’m with my child, I’m with my child. I spend a lot of intense time alone with my kid.”

Hamptons fun in the sun w @biggysmallz ☀️ #sundayvibes A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

It seems that Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is likely trying to do everything different than her own mother, Bernadette Birk. Bethenny has spoken out publicly about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, and at this time, she chooses to have nothing to do with her.

Bethenny Frankel has also made it a point not to allow Birk to have any contact with her daughter because, in Frankel’s opinion, her mother is toxic.

But that hasn’t stopped Bernadette Birk from speaking publicly about Bethenny. When RHONY star Bethenny Frankel recently accepted a gig on Shark Tank, Birk said that Bethenny was undeserving.

“She is a moron. She got very lucky, and she just knows how to surround herself with people who are intelligent.”

In the past, Bethenny has dismissed her mother’s comments as jealousy.

What do you think of Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel and her parenting philosophy?

