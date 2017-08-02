Dorit Kemsley Dissed By Former ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast Member

Dorit Kemsley is under fire as she and her co-stars film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

Hours before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house to film the series’ 20th season, Brandi Glanville reportedly aimed at Dorit Kemsley, who joined the cast of the hit Bravo series during its seventh season after Glanville was allegedly booted from her full-time role.

On August 2, the Daily Mail shared details of their interview with Glanville, revealing that the longtime reality star denied being fired from the show before she was replaced by Dorit Kemsley.

“Oh, you can’t replace me, honey. You can get a new character,” she stated, according to a report by the Daily Mail on August 2.

Brandi Glanville revealed that she hit a wall while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to the stress and anxiety of the series. She also said she was anxiety-ridden and depressed during production.

Glanville appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a part-time role during the show’s second season as a friend of Adrienne Maloof. Then, ahead of Season 3, she was upgraded to a full-time role. As for Dorit Kemsley, she joined the show during its seventh season as a friend of one of the series’ longest-running stars, Lisa Vanderpump.

Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars began filming the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills several weeks ago, and earlier this month, an Instagram photo appeared to give fans a sneak peek at the cast.

While Bravo TV has not yet revealed who will star on the show, several members of the series have been seen together in recent months, and on July 7, Dorit Kemsley posted a photo of herself, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp.

