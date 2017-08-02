Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Claims Son Kaiser Comes To His House Afraid And With Scratch Marks

In the never-ending saga that is Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2, her ex Nathan Griffith has accused Jenelle of mistreating their son, Kaiser, 3. Fans were shocked in the premiere episode of Teen Mom 2 when they saw the way Jenelle and her fiancé, David Eason, threw the boy around “like a rag doll,” and now Nathan has more to say on the subject.

The former reality star took to Twitter to tell his fans that Kaiser often comes to his house with bruises on his body in the shape of fingerprints, is sick, and is scared of the name David. He also released images of Jenelle Evans’ text messages, in which she is constantly keeping tabs on what he is doing with his son while he is at his house via fans and social media.

Currently, Nathan only has supervised visitations with Kaiser, and the boy is only allowed to be alone with his grandmother, Nathan’s mother. However, Jenelle Evans and Nathan have been duking it out for custody of Kaiser since they broke up. At one point, Nathan said he was planning to move abroad to the United Kingdom and sign over his rights completely to Jenelle Evans, but now he is fighting for his son.

if anyone rebuttals. no one knows what happens behind the scenes. MTV can only show so much and leave out a lot for specific reasons. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) August 1, 2017

For kaiser's sake. She has constantly tried to destroy me and keep me away from my child, so has that so call father figure David. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) August 2, 2017

In a now-deleted tweet, Nathan Griffith also claims that Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, allowed Kaiser to fall overboard when they were on a boat, which now has the boy petrified of water. Jenelle, however, claims that these are all lies in an effort to get people to see what Nathan wants them to see.

Jenelle Evans, however, did come under fire recently when a photo of Kaiser was released in which he had severe bruising on his upper arm that looked like someone had grabbed him. Jenelle claims that he goes upstairs and takes off his shoes, which results in the bruising.

Still, it seems like the pair aren’t going to stop their social media war anytime soon. Jenelle Evans has a habit of airing all of her dirty laundry on social media, and this seems to be no different.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]