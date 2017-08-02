‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Who Stays ‘Til The End? Who Leaves Single And Alone?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 is about to premiere in a few weeks. The highly anticipated reality series will be packed full of drama, but who will make it until the end of the show with a significant other, and who will go home single and alone?

Who makes it to the Fantasy Suite dates at the end?

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers on Reality TV World revealed who the final couples were at the end of the 2017 season.

Season 4 of the popular Bachelor spin-off series was filmed over the course of 14 days at Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico.

Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone revealed that after the third rose ceremony and final round of dates, the Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison told the final couples that the overnight Fantasy Suite dates would be the next step.

So which couples make it to the final round of the show?

The remaining couples have to decide whether they want to stay in paradise together and enjoy an overnight date, hoping to create a relationship that could be brought into the real world, or go home and go their separate ways.

The three remaining couples at the end who get to choose to have a Fantasy Suite date are reportedly Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth, and Daniel Maguire and Lacey Mark.

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise apparently ended with the three couples discussing their experiences the morning after the Fantasy Suites. There were no finale ceremonies or surprise engagements, according to the reality show spoilers.

Who left alone?

Apparently, five couples decided to leave Paradise separately just before the overnight dates, Carbone claimed.

Kenneth Moreland, also known as “Diggy,” will apparently end up having to choose between Dominique Alexis and Jaimi King, but ultimately decides to go home alone, which forces both ladies to have to go home alone as well.

Jasmine Goode and Jonathan Treece will also choose to go home separately, as do Christen Whitney and Jack Stone.

However, since filming wrapped up at the beginning of July, Jasmine and Jack have expressed “mutual interest” in each other and may have struck up a romance after Bachelor in Paradise ended.

Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes also decided to part ways after dating for most of the season. However, according to Us Weekly, the two are still dating despite rumors that their romance has ended.

There was reportedly one love triangle this season on Bachelor in Paradise between Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman, and Danielle Lombard.

Reality Steve claimed that Kristina eliminated herself during a Rose Ceremony because she was tired of Dean not making up his mind between her and Danielle.

Dean and Danielle still chose to leave paradise separately shortly after.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

Will you be tuning in to watch Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]